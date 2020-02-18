NORTHERN SPRINGS STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S, PRESIDENT’S LISTS
Several northern Colorado Springs students were named to the Dean’s and President’s lists for the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
They are:
• Tyler William Schwinck (80918), Dean’s List.
• Jacques Nicolaas VanZyl (80918), President’s List.
• Evan M Gilmartin (80919), Dean’s List.
• Ellen D Disilverio (80920), Dean’s List.
• Jessica Leigh Johnson (80920), President’s List.
PPCC PARTNERS WITH NONPROFIT TO PROVIDE FREE ADDICTION PEER SERVICES TO STUDENTS
Pikes Peak Community College has partnered with Face It TOGETHER, a leading provider of addiction peer services based in Denver, to offer free confidential peer coaching, the college announced Feb. 10.
“We are committed to doing the right thing for our students. When it comes to addiction, that means offering access to effective, caring support for the disease, which impacts people from every age and background,” said Lance Bolton, PPCC president. “By partnering with Face It TOGETHER, we can support our students as they navigate the challenges surrounding this chronic disease.”
FIT provides professional peer coaching to those impacted by addiction, including loved ones, with professional coaches trained to address all aspects of a client’s addiction, from criminal justice obstacles to family support.
“Our partnership with Pikes Peak Community College marks an exciting opportunity to increase connectivity to addiction management supports, strengthen the Pikes Peak community and ultimately get more people well,” said FIT Chief Innovation Officer David Whitesock.
Starting this semester, a professional peer coach will be on the Centennial Campus, 5676 S. Academy Blvd., each week to offer free support. Coaching will be available for any student impacted by addiction, including those who are the close loved one of someone suffering.
FIT coaches follow a science-based coaching curriculum covering wellness planning, chronic disease self-management, behavior change and more. The organization’s loved one coaching program rejects “tough love” in favor evidence-based approaches that are positive, support and practical.
“Once we have a cohort of students taking advantage of Face It TOGETHER coaching, we’ll track and compare their academic performance with a control group of a similar demographics,” Bolton said. “We’re going to look at attendance, grade averages and more to determine the program’s effectiveness among students.”