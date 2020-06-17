AREA STUDENTS EARN COLLEGE HONORS
The following northern Colorado Springs area students have earned various honors at their respective colleges this spring.
They are:
• Madeline Genrich (80920), Dean’s List, Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.;
• Laura Clay (80920), President’s List, Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.;
• Robinson Crane (80919), Cameron Buchalter (80920) and Alex Halton (80920) have all made the Dean’s List with high distinction at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa.
• Lydia Rose (80920) and Jennifer Mount (80920) have both made the Dean’s List at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
NORTH SPRINGS STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM UNIVERSITY
The following area students have graduated from their respective universities:
• Robinson Crane (80919), Cameron Buchalter (80920) and Alex Halton (80920) have all graduated from Grove City College in Grove City, Pa.
• Lily DiSilverio (80920) received a master’s degree and Lori Gooch (80918), received a bachelor’s degree from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.