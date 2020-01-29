NORTH SPRINGS STUDENT EARNS BACHELOR’S DEGREE
Casey Griggs of Colorado Springs (80920) received a Bachelor of Science in computer science, with a math minor, during Harding University’s fall 2019 commencement ceremony held Dec. 14.
Harding University is located in Searcy, Ark.
BRIARGATE STUDENT NAMED TO COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Michael Bealer of Colorado Springs (80920) was named to the 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. Bealer is a chemistry major.