COLORADO SPRINGS STUDENT AMONG 315 GRADUATES IN CHADRON STATE COLLEGE’S FIRST VIRTUAL CEREMONY
Megan Horn (80919) graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., in a virtual commencement exercise streamed on the college’s YouTube site on May 9. Horn was among 315 graduates.
BRIARGATE AREA STUDENT AMONG WINNERS IN IOWA INNOVATION CHALLENGE
Jennifer Mount of northern Colorado Springs (80920) was one of 42 current students and alumni of the University of Iowa to be awarded some of the more than $159,000 and $36,000 in funding to be distributed to winners in the second phase of the Iowa Innovation Challenge.
Mount earned a second-place tie in the Undergrad Student Awards’ Best Tech/High Growth category, with $4,000 in funding (biomedical engineering).
Sponsored by the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center with partners the UI Office of the Vice President for Research, University of Iowa Research Foundation, and UI Ventures and staged in early April, the Iowa Innovation Challenge supports innovation across the UI campus and is open to all UI faculty, staff, students, and incubator startups.