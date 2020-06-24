COLORADO SPRINGS STUDENTS RECEIVE COLLEGE DEGREES
Several northern Colorado Springs students have earned degrees from their respective universities.
They are:
• Hana Lindsey (80919), a women’s and gender studies major, earned a bachelor’s degree at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.
• Neely Johnson (80920), a speech and hearing science major, earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
• Jennifer Mount (80920), a biomedical engineering major, earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Iowa.
• Mariam Sher (80920), a law major, earned a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Iowa.
SPRINGS STUDENT EARNS PRESIDENT’S LIST HONORS
Stephanie Bell (80919), a sophomore civil engineering major, was named to the spring 2020 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
USAFA CADETS INDUCTED INTO COUNTRY’S OLDEST COLLEGIATE HONOR SOCIETY
Jackson Ayers and Matthew Chmiel, both of the U.S. Air Force Academy, were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. The honor society is the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.