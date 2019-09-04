The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 20-26. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary, 200 block Saddlemountain Road, Aug. 21, 7:52 a.m.
• Theft, 600 block Carved Terrace, Aug. 21, 11:33 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Aug. 21, 12:09 p.m.
• Fraud, 500 block W Woodmen Road, Aug. 21, 12:32 p.m.
• Harassment, 5700 block Astoria Way, Aug. 21, 5:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6600 block Foxdale Circle, Aug. 21, 9:13 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 300 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 21, 11:17 p.m.
• Harassment, 6600 block Delmonico Drive, Aug. 22, 10:10 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Meredith Heights, Aug. 22, 4:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 block Waco Court, Aug. 23, 4:01 a.m.
• Harassment, 1300 block Vindicator Drive, Aug. 23, 12:50 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 5500 block Tech Center Drive, Aug. 23, 2:30 p.m.
• Assault, 500 block Anaconda Drive, Aug. 23, 4:25 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 1300 block Carlson Drive, Aug. 23, 6:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Silent Rain Drive, Aug. 24, 12:16 a.m.
• Theft, 6800 block Centennial Blvd., Aug. 25, 4:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6000 block Ashton Park Place, Aug. 25, 5:24 p.m.
• Fraud, 2300 block Silent Rain Drive, Aug. 26, 3:11 p.m.
80920
• Harassment, 3700 block Cape Romain Drive, Aug. 20, 9:15 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Aug. 20, 11:07 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Bardot Drive, Aug. 20, 12:23 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 block Lexington Drive, Aug. 20, 3:13 p.m.
• Fraud, 9400 block Palladium Heights, Aug. 20, 4:39 p.m.
• Burglary, 3300 block Hollycrest Drive, Aug. 20, 5:53 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Briargate Blvd., Aug. 21, 3:36 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7700 block Belford Drive, Aug. 21, 4:26 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Aug. 21, 8:31 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Aug. 21, 6:06 p.m.
• Fraud, 8300 block Turkey Run Drive, Aug. 21, 8:20 p.m.
• Robbery, 9200 block Forest Bluffs View, Aug. 22, 1:31 a.m. • Burglary, 1500 block Chapel Hills Drive, Aug. 23, 3:59 a.m. • Death, 2100 block London Carriage Grove, Aug. 23, 11:26 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2400 block Raywood View, Aug. 23, 1:39 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8500 block Ilex Drive, Aug. 23, 2:38 p.m.
• Drugs, 3400 block Harbor Island Drive, Aug. 23, 3:11 p.m.
• Robbery, 1600 block Telstar Drive, Aug. 24, midnight
• Theft, 8200 block Lexington Drive, Aug. 24, 10:01 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4300 block Basswood Drive, Aug. 24, 11:19 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7700 block Lindsey Drive, Aug. 24, 1:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Candon Drive, Aug. 25, 12:38 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 9000 block Musgrave St., Aug. 25, 7:08 a.m. • Theft – Vehicle, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Aug. 25, 7:55 a.m.
• Burglary, 3800 block Thundercloud Drive, Aug. 25, 9:19 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1800 block Whitehorn Drive, Aug. 26, 7:11 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2400 block Raywood View, Aug. 26, 8:05 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Aug. 26, 9:41 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 8700 block N. Union Blvd., Aug. 26, 2:02 p.m.• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Bardot Drive, Aug. 26, 3:14 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 8700 block N. Union Blvd., Aug. 26, 3:33 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Lindsey Drive, Aug. 26, 11:39 p.m