The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Domestic Violence, 400 block Red Mountain Court, Aug. 27, 2:50 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 6900 block White Buffalo Road, Aug. 27, 6:52 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 100 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 27, 7:01 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Aug. 27, 9:18 a.m.
• Theft, 6800 block Centennial Blvd., Aug. 27, 7:46 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 28, 11:14 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 5200 block Meadowgreen Drive, Aug. 28, 11:57 a.m.
• Drugs, 5000 block Centennial Blvd., Aug. 28, 7:23 p.m.
• Theft, 5800 block Mark Dabling Blvd., Aug. 29, 1:35 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 block Waco Court, Aug. 29, 3:11 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 block Colony Circle, Aug. 29, 7:59 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Bear Cloud Drive, Aug. 30, 11:20 a.m.
• Harassment, 2800 block Coldwater Drive, Aug. 30, 3:42 p.m.
• Burglary, 500 block Spring Creek Court, Aug. 30, 9:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Silent Rain Drive, Aug. 31, 3:20 a.m.
• Drugs, 5000 block Centennial Blvd., Aug. 31, 12:23 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Split Rock Drive, Aug. 31, 6:35 p.m.
• Harassment, 6000 block Ashton Park Place, Sept. 1, 4:18 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7100 block Aspen Glen Lane, Sept. 1, 4:27 p.m.
• Theft, 6000 block Ashton Park Place, Sept. 2, 6:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block Tamarron Drive, Sept. 2, 7:52 p.m.
80920
• Burglary – Auto, 2400 block Raywood View, Aug. 27, 1:50 p.m.
• Harassment, 3400 block Talcott Terrace, Aug. 27, 6:12 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1500 block Briargate Blvd., Aug. 28, 1:08 p.m.
• Fraud, 4600 block Kashmire Drive, Aug. 28, 1:56 p.m.
• Theft, 3700 block Cottage Drive, Aug. 28, 3:50 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8400 block Freemantle Drive, Aug. 28, 7:48 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Razorback Road, Aug. 28, 11:12 p.m.
• Harassment, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Aug. 29, 9:12 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Aug. 29, 11:31 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8200 block Razorback Road, Aug. 29, 3:35 p.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Goddard St., Aug. 29, 6 p.m.
• Theft, 1400 block Jamboree Drive, Aug. 29, 6:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Chapel Hills Drive, Aug. 30, 5:49 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8600 block Candleflower Circle, Aug. 30, 8:32 p.m.
• Theft, 1500 block Chapel Hills Drive, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.
• Harassment, 8200 block Razorback Road, Aug. 31, 11:29 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Goddard St., Aug. 31, 5:14 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Aug. 31, 7:04 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4000 block Morning Glory Road, Aug. 31, 8:39 p.m.
• Fraud, 2300 block Winstead View, Aug. 31, 8:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 1, 2:52 a.m.
• Theft, 7800 block Black Walnut Drive, Sept. 1, 2:44 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Lindsey Drive, Sept. 1, 3:32 p.m.
• Assault, 1600 block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 1, 4:58 p.m.
• Burglary, 1600 block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 1, 6:56 p.m.
• Theft, 2600 block Heathrow Drive, Sept. 1, 10:51 p.m.
• Burglary, 8300 block Regiment Court, Sept. 2, 1:02 p.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Goddard St., Sept. 2, 1:36 p.m.
• Harassment, 1600 block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 2, 4:52 p.m.
• Robbery, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 2, 5:59, p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Goddard St., Sept. 2, 8:45 p.m.