The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 8-14. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary – Auto, 1900 block Bristlecone Drive, Oct. 8, 11:06 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1600 block Smoke Ridge Drive, Oct. 8, 5:19 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 block Montura View, Oct. 8, 10:42 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8400 block Lauralwood Lane, Oct. 9, 9:04 a.m.
• Fraud, 1100 block Point Of The Pines Drive, Oct. 9, 4:15 p.m.
• Robbery, 6800 block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 9, 9:33 p.m.
• Burglary, 6000 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 10, 7:23 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 10, 2:15 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Table Mesa Way, Oct. 11, 12:33 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Yankton Place, Oct. 11, 7:44 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Silent Rain Drive, Oct. 12, 3:27 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5600 block Red Ash Point, Oct. 12, 11:05 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 200 block Rim View Drive, Oct. 12, 3:54 p.m.
• Burglary, 300 block W Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 13, 1:07 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 6100 block Moccasin Pass Court, Oct. 13, 12:36 p.m.
• Harassment, 5400 block Pinon Valley Road, Oct. 13, 2:15 p.m.
• Harassment, 2300 block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 13, 5:39 p.m.
• Drugs, 5500 block Tech Center Drive, Oct. 13, 8:58 p.m.
• Burglary, 5500 block Sample Way, Oct. 13, 9:47 p.m.
• Theft, 5200 block Zachary Grove, Oct. 14, 8:33 p.m.
80920
• Harassment, 8600 block Scarborough Drive, Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2800 block Lennox Point, Oct. 8, 11:44 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 5100 block Oyster Bay Drive, Oct. 8, 3:33 p.m.
• Shots Fired, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 9, 7:52 a.m.
• Harassment, 8700 block Scarborough Drive, Oct. 10, 7:32 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 7900 block Candleflower Circle, Oct. 10, 2:34 p.m.
• Harassment, 7900 block Antelope Ridge Point, Oct. 10, 6:11 p.m.
• Assault, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 11, 6:11 p.m.
• Harassment, 1500 block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 11, 7:23 p.m.
• Prowler, 4300 block Prairie Willow Drive, Oct. 12, 1:40 a.m.
• Endangerment, 4100 block Bardot Drive, Oct. 12, 11:53 a.m.
• Theft, 9200 block Chetwood Drive, Oct. 13, 9:46 a.m.
• Burglary, 2500 block Legend Drive, Oct. 13, 9:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 14, 3:12 a.m.
• Death, 2600 block Bannister Court, Oct. 14, 9:18 a.m.
• Assault, 8100 block Engleton Court, Oct. 14, 7:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Lindsey Drive, Oct. 14, 9:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Lindsey Drive, Oct. 14, 11:38 p.m.