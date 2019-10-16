The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 1-7. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary – Auto, 2200 block Harvester Court, Oct. 1, 10:57 a.m.
• Harassment, 2100 block Ramsgate Terrace, Oct. 1, 10:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Christian Heights, Oct. 2, 5:07 a.m.
• Burglary, 6600 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 2, 6:09 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7200 block Aspen Glen Lane, Oct. 2, 6:29 a.m.
• Burglary, 5300 block Flatrock Place, Oct. 2, 10:32 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 600 block Blackhawk Drive, Oct. 2, 12:56 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2600 block Vidalia Terrace, Oct. 2, 7:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5500 block Sample Way, Oct. 3, 6:09 a.m.
• Burglary, 2300 block Allegheny Drive, Oct. 3, 10:21 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 5200 block Brodie Grove, Oct. 3, 3:03 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 5200 block Brodie Grove, Oct. 3, 4:17 p.m.
• Theft, 2700 block Natchez Place, Oct. 3, 10:38 p.m.
• Burglary, 6700 block Northface Lane, Oct. 4, 7:46 a.m.
• Burglary, 4900 block Granby Circle, Oct. 4, 10:58 a.m.
• Burglary, 4900 block Nightshade Circle, Oct. 5, 1:21 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 4800 block Champagne Drive, Oct. 5, 2:11 a.m.
• Assault, 2400 block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 5, 11:25 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7200 block White Buffalo Road, Oct. 5, 2:08 p.m.
• Fraud, 6200 block Moorfield Ave., Oct. 6, 8:54 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 6200 block Wilson Road, Oct. 6, 9:29 a.m.
• Harassment, 200 block Rim View Drive, Oct. 6, 4:38 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4700 block Rusina Road, Oct. 7, 12:18 a.m.
• Harassment, 5200 block Pinon Valley Road, Oct. 7, 4:49 p.m.
80920
• Burglary – Auto, 2400 block Norwich Drive, Oct. 1, 5:39 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 1, 11:20 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 8200 block Razorback Road, Oct. 1, 3:52 p.m.
• Theft, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 1, 7:17 p.m.
• Harassment, 8600 block Braeswood Point, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m.
• Harassment, 8600 block Braeswood Point, Oct. 2, 4:24 p.m.
• Robbery, 7900 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 3, 5:32 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7800 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 3, 9:39 a.m.
• Theft, 1600 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 3, 11:26 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Lindsey Drive, Oct. 4, 12:30 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Lindsey Drive, Oct. 4, 1:43 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2600 block Clapton Drive, Oct. 4, 6:58 a.m.
• Burglary, 8800 block Liverpool Lane, Oct. 4, 11:41 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3300 block Sand Flower Drive, Oct. 4, 5:47 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3400 block Talcott Terrace, Oct. 5, 1:06 a.m.
• Assault, 1700 block Telstar Drive, Oct. 5, 11:52 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 6, 10:16 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 block Montague Drive, Oct. 6, 6:52 p.m.
• Robbery, 8300 block Razorback Road, Oct. 6, 11:49 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2800 block Lennox Point, Oct. 7, 8:18 a.m.
• Burglary, 2700 block Montague Drive, Oct. 7, 12:12 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4000 block Family Place, Oct. 7, 4:01 p.m.
• Theft, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 7, 9:57 p.m.