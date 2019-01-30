The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 15-21. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary – Auto, 1000 block Oak Hills Drive, Jan. 15, 8:35 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 6700 block Delmonico Drive, Jan. 15, 12:12, p.m.
• Robbery, 4800 block List Drive, Jan. 16, 8:58, a.m.
• Burglary, 100 block Tamarron Drive, Jan. 16, 9:52, a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 6600 block Mesedge Drive, Jan. 16, 10:42, a.m.
• Theft, 500 block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Jan. 16, 10:52, a.m.
• Fraud, 4900 block Nightshade Circle, Jan. 17, 12:30, p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Jan. 17, 2:14, p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 200 block Rim View Drive, Jan. 17, 5:22, p.m.
• Harassment, 6900 block Native Circle, Jan. 17, 6:01, p.m.
• Burglary, 6400 block Mesedge Drive, Jan. 19, 7:11 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Jan. 19, 9:43, a.m.
• Burglary, 6900 block Native Circle, Jan. 19, 2:20 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4700 block Rusina Road, Jan. 21, 10:45, a.m.
• Burglary, 7700 block Delmonico Drive, Jan. 21, 1:45, p.m.
• Theft, 6300 block Gunnison Court, Jan. 21, 10:05, p.m.
80920
• Burglary, 2500 block Wimbleton Court, Jan. 15, 12:24 a.m.
• Burglary, 8600 block Explorer Drive, Jan. 15, 7:38 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2500 block Wimbleton Court, Jan. 15, 7:42 a.m.
• Theft, 8000 block N. Academy Blvd., Jan. 15, 4:42 p.m.
• Robbery, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Jan. 15, 5:48 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 15, 7:03 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2500 block Wimbleton Court, Jan. 15, 10:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Jan. 16, 12:36 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3000 block Mirage Drive, Jan. 16, 8:42 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2500 block Raywood View, Jan. 16, 9:33 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Jan. 16, 10:57 a.m.
• Fraud, 1900 block Jamboree Drive, Jan. 16, 2:10 p.m.
• Prowler, 2900 block Underwood Point, Jan. 17, 3:59 a.m.
• Robbery, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 17, 12:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 block Lennox Point, Jan. 17, 2:47 p.m.
• Harassment, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Jan. 17, 3:16 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3700 block Misty Meadows Drive, Jan. 18, 6:44 a.m.
• Theft, 7800 block Goddard St., Jan. 18, 9 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Briargate Parkway, Jan. 18, 10:10 a.m.
• Theft, 3900 block Weather Vane Drive, Jan. 18, 10:29 a.m.
• Burglary, 8700 block Chapel Square Court, Jan. 18, 10:20 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8100 block N. Academy Blvd., Jan. 19, 7:56 a.m.
• Theft, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Jan. 19, 9:46 a.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Goddard St., Jan. 19, 5:28 p.m.
• Disturbance, 3500 block Cherry Plum Drive, Jan. 19, 9:34 p.m.
• Trespassing, 8200 block Voyager Prakway, Jan. 20, 12:59 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 20, 10:51 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8300 block Razorback Road, Jan. 20, 11:21 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Jan. 21, 9:29 a.m.