The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 22-28. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Domestic Violence, 6300 block Moccasin Pass Court, Jan. 22, 1:23 a.m.
• Assault, 6300 block Moccasin Pass Court, Jan. 22, 7:16 a.m.
• Fraud, 7600 block Dante Way, Jan. 23, 2:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 block Walsh Points, Jan. 24, 10:41 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 block Walsh Point, Jan. 25, 12:32 a.m.
• Theft –Vehicle, 100 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Jan. 25, 7:50 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 100 block Saddlemountain Road, Jan. 26, 9:48 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 6200 block Trout Creek Court, Jan. 26, 10:35 a.m.
• Theft, 5600 block Big Paw Heights, Jan. 26, 11:01 p.m.
• Harassment, 1400 block Christian Heights, Jan. 27, 6:40 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block Montura View, Jan. 27, 9:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 block Walsh Point, Jan. 28, 6:25 a.m.
• Fraud, 400 block W. Woodmen Road, Jan. 28, 10:52 a.m.
• Assault, 5300 block Centennial Blvd., Jan. 28, 2:24 p.m.
80920
• Robbery, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Jan. 22, 12:23 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 22, 11:03 a.m.
• Theft, 7800 block Goddard St., Jan. 22, 12:03 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1800 block Briargate Parkway, Jan. 22, 3:55 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 22, 7:14 p.m.
• Drunk in Public, 3700 block Presidio Point, Jan. 23, 12:43 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Jan. 23, 8:08 a.m.
• Theft, 2400 block Research Parkway, Jan. 23, 10:31 a.m.
• Fraud, 1100 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Jan. 23, 10:41 a.m.
• Assault, 8600 block Braeswood Point, Jan. 23, 5:09 p.m.
• Fraud, 3500 block Brunswick Drive, Jan. 23, 8:08 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 block Razorback Road, Jan. 23, 10:34 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Jan. 23, 11:17 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 block Razorback Road, Jan. 24, 12:36 p.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Goddard St., Jan. 24, 5:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Jan. 25, 1:35 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 900 block Chapel Hills Drive, Jan. 25, 7:05 a.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Jan. 25, 9:02 a.m.
• Theft, 2700 block Lear Drive, Jan. 25, 9:10 a.m.
• Burglary, 4300 block Mira Linda Point, Jan. 25, 11:02 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Silkwood Drive, Jan. 25, 9:27 p.m.
• Robbery, 7800 block N. Academy Blvd., Jan. 26, 2:32 a.m.
• Drugs, 8000 block N. Union Blvd., Jan. 26, 1:53 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 26, 9:12 p.m.
• Drugs, 8200 block Razorback Road, Jan. 27, 8:57 a.m.
• Burglary, 1300 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Jan. 28, 9:21 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 900 block Robbie View, Jan. 28, 11:57 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 28, 1:17 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 28, 4:09 p.m.