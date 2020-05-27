PRO FOOTBALL CAMP SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR 15TH SEASON
Pro Football Camp seeks volunteers to join its 15th season this summer.
The camp is taught by current and former NFL players — also volunteers — to create an instructional, fun and uplifting experience for young athletes in the greater Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities. Nearly 4,000 children have learned football skills and have developed character traits during their time at the summer camp. NFL players also share their stories of how they’ve overcome adversity during daily “Off the Field with the Pros” sessions.
Volunteers are essential in helping make the yearly Pro Football Camp a success, says Heidi Welge, assistant executive director. “Pro Football Camp is so grateful for the volunteers that show up and ‘show out’ every year. These volunteers make a huge impact on young athletes in the community and encourage every camper to be their very best each and every day.”
“As a volunteer, you can actually witness the steps some of these kids make toward being young leaders during the three days you are with them. It’s immensely satisfying,” said Buddy Gilmore, who has volunteered with Pro Football Camp for several years.
Volunteers range from middle schoolers to parents. They help NFL athletes and coaches run drills, organize the “Meet the Pros” event, and set up and close down camp each day.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Football Camp founder Teddi Domann said the camp will follow guidelines provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local authorities, and will follow all government regulations and guidelines. “We will continue to plan for camp and will keep all participants and families up to date as things develop,” Domann said.
Pro Football Camp is scheduled from 8-11:30 a.m July 14-16. at District 11’s Garry Berry Stadium at 2020 Glenn Summer Road.
Those interested in volunteering, or who want more information about the camp, attending athletes, donations, partnership or registration, may visit profootballcamp.com or call 719-266-9308.
LOCAL GIRL SCOUTS EARN GOLD AWARDS
Two area Girl Scouts are among 44 statewide to earn the organization’s highest honor. Kaitlyn Barto and Emma Downing earned their Gold Awards for projects they completed that benefit the Colorado Springs community.
Barto, a Pine Creek High School student, painted a 16-foot-by-27-foot map of the United States on the asphalt near the playground at Peyton Elementary School and created multiple lesson plans for each grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade, as well as eight games that allow students to learn geography when they use the map in fun, interactive ways.
“Not enough children are educated on geography due to a lack of exciting and engaging educational activities,” Barto said. “The root cause of this issue is there aren’t enough resources to make learning geography fun and engaging. … (I wanted) to create a fun and interactive way for an entire school to learn social studies. The result was that students were learning geography and improving their test scores when they thought they were just having fun!”
Downing, a Rampart High School student, remodeled the children’s space for TESSA, a nonprofit that helps women, children and other victims escaping abuse. She also provided inventory boxes for the residents that can be used to store and catalog their personal belongings.
“After my initial meeting with A TESSA administrator, I could see that TESSA, despite all of their amazing work, occasionally struggles to create a welcoming space for families staying in their safe house, and especially with creating a space dedicated solely to kids, but still easily managed by parents and safe-house staff. I could see that children needed a space where they could just be kids, to allow them to build positive relationships among themselves and with other children, and to escape some of the trauma they have undoubtedly experienced,” Downing said.
“Similarly, I could see a clear need for a dedicated personal space for the safehouse residents to store their belongings. I felt that the inventory box portion of the project would give residents a sense of belonging for the duration of their stay, and help give some sense of order and perhaps even mitigate anxieties they may have after experiencing an amazingly traumatic situation …” she said.
Colorado Gold Award projects benefit communities around the world. Topics this year varied from mental health, improving the environment, increasing literacy rates among children, menstrual equity, bullying, access to technology, and more.