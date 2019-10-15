Punch in, punch out. Punch in, punch out. That’s the routine in many workplaces these days — especially for low-wage employees.
Working fewer than 32 hours per week? Don’t expect health benefits or paid holidays. Working part-time or temporary hours? Don’t expect a predictable schedule. In fact, these characteristics have become more typical in a wide range of industries from high-tech to manufacturing. At General Motors, approximately 7% of United Auto Workers jobs are temporary. Surprisingly, at Google, more than half of the workforce is classified as temporary or contracted. Retail stores like Hobby Lobby and Walmart supplement their workforce during the Christmas holiday season with temporary workers assigned to four-hour shifts, but after the New Year, these jobs disappear.
At GM, 10-hour shifts are the norm on the factory floor on day and night shifts. Working night shift at an auto plant? That’s 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Working as a nurse in a hospital environment? That may require a 12-hour shift. Clock in, clock out during the week and sometimes during the weekend.
At a Hilton Homewood Suites in Beaumont, Texas, employee Sam Smith arrived early for his eight-hour shift which started at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, it rained all day in Beaumont. Many local folks were worried that if the rain continued throughout the night, their streets and homes might flood. Travelers headed away from the area hoping to avoid dangerous conditions. Since Sam attends college full-time, he works one day per week at the hotel and Sept. 18 was his scheduled day. That night, the hotel became busier and busier while the rain continued, resulting in minor flooding nearby. The employee scheduled to start at 11 p.m., which was the end of Sam’s shift, was unable to work that night, so Sam stayed at the front desk checking in guests. By then, 90 guests had checked in and Sam was the only employee on hand.
Sam had worked at the front desk for about a year, so he knew the routine. But this night turned out to be anything but routine. The computer system malfunctioned, setting off the fire alarms. After handling that problem, he continued answering phones and made sure that hot coffee and tea were available in the lobby. During the night while guests slept, Sam realized he would be responsible for preparing breakfast for everyone even though he hadn’t worked in the hotel kitchen before. “I’m not a really good cook,” he later admitted. After serving breakfast and cleaning up, he checked out guests at the front desk, then cleaned rooms in preparation for people arriving on Thursday.
Due to the weather conditions that night, Sam was still the only employee on hand, but that didn’t deter him from preparing a chicken pasta dinner for hotel guests. “We also invited some people from nearby hotels where food wasn’t available,” recalls Sam. Helpful guests pitched in to serve dinner while Sam answered phones and cleaned up the kitchen. Plus, he brought some food and water to drivers stuck in their cars outside the hotel. Sam kept busy late into the night to ensure the hotel was ready for check-out Friday morning.
Despite the lack of sleep, when a fellow employee clocked in on Friday to work, Sam simply took a quick nap then pitched in to help them. By the time Sam was done, he had worked 32 hours straight. He clocked out and headed to the parking lot, only to discover that his car had been damaged in the heavy rain. In fact, his car had been totaled but he made it home somehow.
That day, guests turned to social media to thank Sam with notes of appreciation and praise for his hard work and positive attitude. “He took it all in stride,” said one hotel guest. Although Sam’s 8-hour shift turned into 32 hours, he told a reporter, “everything happens for a reason.” I’m not sure what he meant by that, but from my perspective, the reason was to provide an example of what we should strive for in life. Sam demonstrated responsibility and caring and worked hard to serve others. He was kind and helpful as he rose to the occasion in unexpected circumstances. Well done, Sam, well done.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.