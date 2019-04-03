Northeast Notes: We get by with a little help from our friends
Despite growing up in Colorado, the week of the bomb cyclone was the worst one I can remember, weather wise. It started with sleeting rain and snow, then nearly 70-mph winds, plus more snow. On our street, we went out with neighbors, teenagers and kids. There were snowblowers and shovels and snow picks. Kids carried sleds, and one teen rode his bike down the block. After shoveling, I brought homemade cookies to everyone outside. Since then, I’ve appreciated the sunny days.
Friday morning, we heard about the tragedy in New Zealand. Around the world, as the Jewish community lit Sabbath candles at dusk, the Muslim community was mourning. That afternoon, I walked to our Muslim neighbors. They’re from the Sudan. The family includes a father, mother, daughter, and grandmother. One of the family members is a nephrologist in Colorado Springs. She’s often on-call because she works at a private practice. In her spare time, she’s a substitute teacher for Arabic at the Muslim religious school. Her husband started a small company to help seniors get to their medical appointments on time. He works seven days a week, and each year, he goes to Egypt to work in a medical clinic for a month. Their daughter is in the same District 20 school our boys attended.
Since our kids were among the handful of Jewish students here, we’ve talked a lot about these types of challenges and concerns. Over the past few years, they’ve invited us to their home to see their Koran and learn some of their traditions. We know when Ramadan begins. They know a bit about Passover, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. We bring them hamentashen from Temple Shalom. They share their baklava. It’s like that a lot.
After the tragedy in New Zealand, I thought about my father-in-law, Keva. When he was 3, his parents left Poland and arrived in Buffalo, N.Y. Keva and his parents survived the Holocaust. Rycherman became Richman. Sarah and Flora Rycherman live in Buenos Aires and two Goldman cousins are in Paris.
On Saturday morning in our synagogue, Rabbi Jay Sherwood read a letter he sent to the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs. “We stand united in condemnation of the terrorist attacks on the Mosques of Christchurch, New Zealand. In the shadow of yet another mass murder of people in their house of prayer, we see the horrifying results of what white supremacy, hate speech and xenophobia bring into our world. While we understand that the events took place thousands of miles away, we know that the pain is felt in every Muslim heart. Just as the Muslim community stood in solidarity with the Jewish community after the murders at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and with the African-American community after the murders at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, so do we stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters today. We share your grief. We mourn by your side. While each of us calls to God by a different name and with a different tradition, may our prayers for peace be joined as one. May we soon see the day that hatred and bigotry are banished from the earth.”
Fast forward to Thursday night when our community gathered at a local hotel for an event called “Standing Together. Bringing our community together to promote peace and understanding.” A standing room only crowd gathered in unity and prayer.
Every speaker spoke about the tears shed after every tragedy. The speakers included City Council President Richard Skorman and leaders of the Islamic Society. We also heard a Lutheran pastor, the Fountain Police Chief and a spokesperson from the Mayor’s office. Stephany Rose Spaulding, a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs professor and member of the clergy, spoke on the same themes: unity, hope, prayer, and community. Out of darkness, there is light. We’re together yet from various faiths. We’re all human. Some believe in God, others aren’t sure. Let’s set politics aside.
One of the many written responses to the massacre follows, from “Our Broken World,” by Mohamed Salih: “The brutal and senseless massacre of 49 Muslims at two Mosques in New Zealand on Friday, March 15, 2019, sent a shock of grief and sadness around the world. People who came to worship God didn’t deserve to be killed. What this sad world needs is compassion and understanding. We must honor and give dignity to each other. Let’s look at each other as honored creatures of God who makeup this beautiful mosaic of humanity. We would even been better for it if we follow the ethos of loving one another. As we pray for the latest victims of the tragedy in New Zealand, we also pray to God to grant us the courage to love and be kind to each other.”
Rabbi Sherwood’s main message? Let’s each take one positive action each day. Reach out to someone different from yourself. Be kind to a stranger. Take care of your neighbors. I’ll always remember this week.
“Lastly, what would you think if I sang out of tune, would you stand up and walk out on me? Lend me your ears and I’ll sing you a song and I’ll try not to sing out of key. Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends. Going to try with a little help from my friends.”
P.s. I’m reading “Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 film,” by Glenn Kurtz. If you’re inclined to read it, look for Keva Richman’s photo.
