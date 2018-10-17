Northeast Notes: Trick, treat or walk for UNICEF
By Julie Richman
The bright orange materials arrived in the mail and we folded them one by one. It was a family tradition to sit at the kitchen table and assemble the supplies. After a few minutes of work, we were ready to go so we grabbed the boxes, pillowcases for candy, and put on our Halloween costumes.
In our household, the tradition of Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF was part of Halloween. We loved those small, orange boxes with the slot in the top for coins. One year, the boxes were printed with Snoopy and the Peanuts characters; another year, there were black cats and witch hats.
Mary Emma Allison, a teacher, and her husband Clyde Allison, a pastor, came up with the idea in 1950 when they wondered how trick-or-treating for candy could somehow have a more meaningful purpose. At the time, American families collected worn-out shoes that could be repaired and shipped to children in refugee camps in Europe during World War II. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was a United Nations Ambassador and she led an initiative to raise funds to purchase powdered milk for starving children. Mary Emma and Clyde decided to involve their children in this effort by collecting coins on Halloween and donating them to UNICEF. That first year, the Allison’s children took in $17 worth of coins and sent the funds to UNICEF.
Word spread and as the effort grew, UNICEF printed orange boxes for distribution and fundraising while trick-or-treating. Then, in 1965, UNICEF was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and President Lyndon B. Johnson officially declared Halloween as UNICEF day. Soon, the orange boxes were everywhere across the country and by 1969, over three and a half million children were trick-or-treating for UNICEF. To date, an estimated $175 million dollars has been raised for UNICEF through this effort alone.
Though UNICEF was a familiar name during our childhood, we didn’t really understand what the organization stood for or why it was formed. The acronym stands for United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, which has spearheaded initiatives in 90 countries throughout the world. Their mission is to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. Whether it’s providing food and shelter during a natural disaster, working to advance gender equality, or educating families about child development, UNICEF has sought new ways to address problems.
This month, UNICEF is focusing on the crisis facing children in Haiti. Experts estimate that every two minutes, one Haitian child dies from diarrhea due to unsafe water, inadequate sanitation or poor hygiene. That’s approximately 800 children throughout Haiti every single day. To help tackle the crisis, Kiwanis Clubs (Key Clubs or Circle K clubs) across the U.S. are raising funds in October for the WASH project. WASH stands for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, and the strategies emphasize improving sanitation and hygiene for children plus the availability and supply of safe water.
Research reveals that in many underdeveloped countries, women and children travel an average of almost four miles per day to get water for their families, yet, most of this water isn’t safe for consumption. In response, Circle K International aims to raise $250,000 over a five-year period. At the local level, college Key Club students are walking nearly four miles every day during October to represent the distance that families walk to obtain water. Sponsors can donate a specific amount during October for a specific student volunteer or make a general donation to the WASH initiative of UNICEF.
Our family is part of this effort with our donation to a college student who is walking her campus every day this month. We know it’s just a drop in the bucket, but we’re glad we can help in some very small way. If you’d like to join in, please contact me. All donations are tax deductible. And on Halloween night in Briargate, I hope to bump into you with my orange trick-or-treat for UNICEF box.
For additional detail about UNICEF’s WASH effort, go to circlek.org/wash.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 20 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.