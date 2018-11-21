Northeast Notes: The power of an apology
It is said that one’s life can change in an instant. News reports, life stories and personal experiences prove that’s true. It’s also said that time is of the essence, that time stands still, and quite the opposite, that time flies. Time feels slow when we’re in a boring class or waiting for something fun to happen. Then, it’s the eleventh hour and in the nick of time, the work gets done.
In Olympic sports, time is measured by the millisecond or a thousandth of one second so competitions are won or lost with precise measurement. A millisecond is a hundred times faster than the blink of an eye and a nanosecond is a billionth of a second. In society, we examine time with calendars, which is comprised of days, weeks, or years. We use lunar, solar, and seasonal calendars and Gregorian, Chinese, Hebrew, and Islamic calendars.
A different view of time is described by scientists and science fiction writers who refer to time warps as hypothetical distortions of time. They suggest that people and events from one era can exist or co-exist in another time or age. The late Stephen Hawking wrote about time-warps as does astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Maybe the time warp song from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” rings a bell.
If time can warp, then maybe we can turn back the hands of time. Ever get that feeling that you want to go backwards, change the situation, and alter your response. Maybe you remember harsh words and tight fists? Bullying or pranks?
Maybe you’ve heard about the recent football game at West Point where some Army cadets took two mascots that belong to the Air Force Academy. One mascot was a 22-year old gyrfalcon named Aurora; the other was a peregrine falcon named Oblio. Apparently, sweaters were thrown over the birds then they were put into a dog crate. As one might imagine, the birds responded, possibly thrashing their wings and trying to escape. No one truly knows but Aurora’s wings were injured when hours later, the cadets returned them. The Air Force Academy’s falconry team adviser, a master falconer, and a veterinarian immediately provided medical treatment when they returned to Colorado Springs.
Within a day, Army officials came forth with a serious apology, stating: “This occurrence does not reflect the Army or United States Military Academy core values of dignity and respect.”
It’s not my intent to point fingers at these cadets, in fact, just the opposite. What struck me the most was how straightforward the apology was and how quickly it was issued. The cadets did the right thing by swiftly returning the falcons. Expert caregivers took them under their wing and did everything in their power to bolster the chances that the birds would recover. So far, so good, thank goodness.
This story teaches us that if you can muster up the courage to apologize or express regret, do so. If there’s a nagging feeling that you owe someone an apology, you probably do. And when an insult has been hurled your way and hurts your sense of professionalism, stand tall and dignified. This applies in the workplace, the neighborhood, the larger community, perhaps even in a house of worship. For some people, it applies when you’re a journalist and the insult comes your way from the commander-in-chief. For others, it applies when you’re the leader and the insult comes your direction from a reporter. Sometimes, it’s letting an insult fly by while remaining dignified, focused, and steadfast in your beliefs.
In 2017, when the wrong movie was awarded Best Picture at the Academy Awards, the embarrassing mistake became a warm-hearted and humorous moment. Apologies flowed and ultimately, the actor holding the precious gold Oscar handed it graciously and calmly to its intended recipients.
Apologies hold power and I think the falcons know. I suppose that time will tell, but in my heart, I already know.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 20 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.