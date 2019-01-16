Northeast Notes: Slow down, you move too fast
If you’re a frequent flyer at Library 21C, you’ve seen that the speed limit has dropped heading down the hill on Chapel Hills Drive. Our fair city has a lot of drivers who are rushing around; there’s a lot of speeding. Drivers ignore people walking through crosswalks. When drivers change lanes, they cut off other drivers. Drivers will tailgate dangerously close.
Recently, on I-225, my college-aged kids had a terrifying experience: a driver zoomed past them so fast, it literally shook the car they were riding in down the highway.
Recently, as my son and husband left the movie theater at Interquest, they saw two cars at the light. When they turned, their speed increased from 10 miles per hour up 50, in the blink of an eye. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, teenagers frequently drag race around our community.
Shifting gears here, I’d like to share a life lesson. It’s about taking care of oneself. Maybe it’s my age and the instincts that come with motherhood, but we seem to pay attention and nurture everyone except ourselves. I resist the urge to feed the pets, clean the kitchen and grocery shop when our kids are home from college. Somehow, I forget they have their driver’s licenses.
Each of us has a different way of taking care of ourselves. I enjoy taking a walk around the neighborhood when it’s sunny, playing with puppies and curling up with our cat. I head to the gym to swim, equipped with goggles, plus a mandarin orange or a sliced apple.
I like taking care of my jade garden in our family room even though I don’t know the names of some of the various succulents. When I need quiet, I head to the library or Barnes and Nobles bookstore. Wandering around in the bookstore is calming for me and although I rarely buy anything, it’s fun to browse.
Going to the gym, taking yoga classes or stretching while watching TV at home; I enjoy spending time with my girlfriends, swimming and reading novels. I’m grateful that our neighbors have birdfeeders, enabling me to see birds in the morning. Recently, I saw nine deer in our backyard, grabbed my phone and snapped as many photos as possible. A week later, the same deer were down the street in someone else’s backyard.
Some people are disciplined to work out and have monthly massages. One woman I know schedules two hours per day for herself. She divides the time into intervals for email, Facebook and going to the gym. This isn’t so surprising when one considers that she’s a Ph.D. astrophysicist.
Recently, a friend mentioned that she’s trying to slow down and focus on herself. She’s been asking herself why we tend to get the oil changed in our cars before we eat healthier foods or put lotion on our feet. I think that’s a great question. I also wonder why the life lesson of “taking care of ourselves” is something I learn over and over.
“Slow down, you move too fast. You’ve got to make the morning last.” I encourage you readers: slow down, focus on the here and now, make sure you take care of yourself once in a while.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 20 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.