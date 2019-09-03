Headlines around the world on July 2, 1937 reported the disappearance of a small plane in the central Pacific Ocean. The Lockheed Model 10-E Electra had departed from Miami June 1, then made several stops in South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. By the end of June, it had flown about 22,000 miles and reached New Guinea. But there were over 7,000 miles to go in order to reach the goal of circumnavigating the Earth. Thousands of people kept up with the news, in part because of the notoriety of the plane’s pilot, Amelia Earhart. With the assistance of navigator Fred Noonan, Earhart hoped to do the impossible and break aviation records on this historical journey.
During the trip, they provided updates to officials on the ground via radio transmissions. The last transmission indicated that the plane was near the Nukumanu Islands off the coast of New Guinea in Melanesia, heading to Howland Island in Micronesia. Shortly after radio transmissions stopped, the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy began searching the area. Some thought the plane might have landed in the lagoon of Howland Island, while others speculated that perhaps Earhart and Noonan were in an emergency raft somewhere nearby. For about six weeks, intensive search efforts continued, eventually making this the most in-depth and costly aviation search in history. Despite the effort, there wasn’t any evidence or proof of Earhart’s and Noonan’s survival nor of the airplane.
Since that time, there have been many theories about what may have happened. Did the plane run out of gas? Did it crash? Did Earhart and Noonan land on an island and survive for some period of time? Decades passed and then in 1988, an organization called TIGHAR undertook an investigation into what may have happened. The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery is a nonprofit foundation whose mission is to promote responsible aviation archaeology and historic preservation. TIGHAR focuses on compiling and verifying reports of rare and historic aircraft surviving in remote areas, conducting investigations and recovery expeditions, and acting as a voice for professionalism in the field of aviation historic preservation. The foundation devotes resources to save endangered historic aircraft and educate the international public about the history of flight. To date, TIGHAR has sent 10 expeditions to the Gardner Island/Nikumaroro area in search of evidence about the disappearance of Earhart, Noonan, and the airplane.
Last month, another expedition headed to the South Pacific to look again. Under the auspices of National Geographic, the group was led by Robert Ballard who had previously discovered the wreck of the Titanic, and included several key members of TIGHAR. Equipped with a remote control vehicle, deepwater search technology and forensic dogs, they hoped to discover some evidence of Earhart and Noonan’s flight. Andrew McKenna, a longtime TIGHAR board member, pilot, and Boulder resident, was a member of this recent expedition and has traveled to the region several times in search of answers. The arduous task involves sifting through sand, examining reefs, scrutinizing photos and historical information on the flight. Hours are devoted to searching through debris and looking for evidence of wreckage.
Over the years, TIGHAR’s expeditions have found artifacts such as improvised tools; an aluminum panel, possibly from an Electra, made using 1930s manufacturing specifications; a piece of clear Plexiglas the same thickness and curvature of an Electra window; and a size 9 Cat’s Paw heel dating from the 1930s which resembles Earhart’s footwear in world flight photos. Experts have examined photos with blurry objects that might be part of the plane’s landing gear, but much is still unknown. Over the years, TIGHAR has promoted the theory that Earhart landed on Nikumaroro Island in Polynesia and died there as a castaway, but speculation continues. Maybe sometime soon, artifacts and answers will be found.
If Amelia Earhart’s journey peaks your interest, plan to watch National Geographic’s two-hour special which premiers on Oct. 20. Additional information is available at tighar.org.
