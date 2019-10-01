Her full name was Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs but she was known as Cokie Roberts. As a young child, when her brother couldn’t pronounce “Corinne,” the family began calling her “Cokie.” Her father, Thomas Hale Boggs, was a Democratic majority house leader and a representative from New Orleans, La., and had also served on the infamous Warren Commission which was tasked with investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. After Cokie’s father died in a plane crash in Alaska, her mother, Lindy Boggs, was selected to fill his vacant congressional seat. Lindy also served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican. Cokie’s older brother was a lobbyist and her sister served as mayor of Princeton, N.J.
Even though the family was immersed in American politics, Cokie pursued writing and ultimately devoted her professional life to journalism. During her college years at Wellesley, she met her husband, Steve, a fellow journalist. Early in her career, Cokie worked in numerous news organizations as a reporter, moderator, and producer, then in 1978, became the congressional correspondent for National Public Radio. She was a key contributor to the Public Broadcasting Service McNeil-Lehrer report as well as several other prominent news organizations.
In 1988, Cokie became a political correspondent for ABC News and worked closely with the late Peter Jennings. For many years, she co-hosted the network’s Sunday morning show with Sam Donaldson. In 1992, she returned to NPR as a senior news analyst and commentator and was known to listeners through the Morning Edition broadcast. A popular feature of the program was the “Ask Cokie” segment where listeners called with questions about a wide variety of subjects. Most often, Cokie shed light on current events in U.S. politics with an in-depth knowledge of history and by explaining things in a straightforward manner.
In 2000, Cokie was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and was selected as one of the 50 greatest women in broadcasting history by the American Women in Radio and TV organization. She also served as president of the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association and won numerous journalism awards throughout her career. Cokie was the author of several books including “We Are Our Mothers’ Daughters and Founding Mothers: The Women Who Raised Our Nation,” which portrays the women behind the men who wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. With her husband she wrote a guide for Passover titled “Our Haggadah, Uniting Traditions For Interfaith Families.”
As one of the few women in journalism in the 1970s, Cokie was often the first woman to hold high-level positions in news organizations. She paved the way for scores of female journalists and reporters and inspired many women along the way. Nearly every recent tribute to Cokie praises her personal and professional support of women and her willingness to mentor others in their careers.
Despite the “rough-and-tumble” culture of journalism, Cokie was known for her positive outlook, sense of humor, and down-to-earth style. In response to confrontational questions, she had a knack for providing clarity and insight while lessening the emotional temperature of the debate.
She was kind and thoughtful in spite of the contentiousness which has become common in the intersection of politics and journalism. When the rhetoric heated up, Cokie seemed to cool down.
Friends and colleagues admired the warmth of her smile and her generosity of her spirit. She led by example and brought integrity and competence to each and every conversation. When Cokie passed away Sept. 17, she left a legacy that won’t be forgotten.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.