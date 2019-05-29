Northeast Notes: More than a vegetable garden
Small bursts of orange and green sprung up through the soil during the springtime. Barely noticeable at first, the carrot and onion stalks grew alongside patches of spinach and lettuce. As the garden took shape along the southwest corner of the White House lawn, elementary school kids picked pea pods, lettuce leaves and handfuls of berries. Approximately $200 had been invested in seeds, mulch and soil, creating healthy snacks for the kids visiting the White House that day. But more than the pea pods themselves, the vegetable garden was the symbol of Michelle Obama’s initiative during her years as America’s first lady.
At first, life in the White House revolved around rules and restrictions, such as where each member of the family could go at specific times and what kind of attire was appropriate. Everything was new, from the constant presence of the secret service to the pressures of life in the public eye. As President Obama and his administration faced the complexity of political issues 24/7, his daughters, Sasha and Malia, did their homework, made friends at school and played with their new dog, Bo.
Michelle describes some of the ups and downs in her book, “Becoming,” as she formulated ideas for a new initiative. In the book, she recalls how from a young age, she was the kind of person who took charge, rolled up her sleeves and got things accomplished. As a career-focused attorney and executive, she was goal oriented with a drive to achieve. As First Lady, Michelle knew she could have a positive impact and put her expertise and skills to work to benefit lives.
As the family’s new daily routine took shape, Michelle recognized that even with chefs preparing the meals, daily nutrition and a healthy lifestyle required a strong commitment. Childhood obesity had become a national epidemic as pediatricians evaluated nearly one-third of the nation’s children as being overweight or obese. Determined to nurture a healthy lifestyle, Michelle started making some changes.
First, she hired Sam Kass from Chicago as assistant chef for the White House kitchen and spearheaded a White House Food Initiative. Along with healthier meals, they built a vegetable garden on the property, inviting local kids to help and in turn, producing some fresh food for the busy White House kitchen. The garden was approximately 1,100 square feet, and everyone got involved.
Next, Michelle announced the “Let’s Move” initiative, which encouraged kids to increase their healthy activities like playing outside rather than playing video games. She worked on a national level with school systems to change the dietary requirements of school lunches and launch new plans to combat obesity with school-funded exercise programs. Other strategies aimed to change advertising for fast food and junk food as well as reduce the amount of artificial sweeteners and fat in prepared foods. The national conversation about affordable health care, good nutrition and healthy lifestyles continued to become part of the daily dialogue. Soon, news footage of Michelle Obama exercising with kids on the white house lawn became as common as images of the annual Easter egg hunt.
Reading “Becoming” was a reminder of the challenges facing our nation’s leaders and their families, and it provided a unique perspective on our nation’s politics and culture. The First Lady helped us recognize the obesity epidemic in the country, then put her ideas in action by implementing practical approaches at many levels. She reminded us to take simple steps every day towards better health by taking a walk with our family, choosing nutritious foods and resisting unhealthy influences in our culture.
P.S. I’m now reading “We are Displaced” by Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.
