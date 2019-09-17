Using the heel of my right hand, I tapped lightly on the bottom of the bottle-shaped glass container. I pounded against the bottom surface with more force. Finally, I got the result I was seeking: a red blob of ketchup on top of the hamburger patty. Not too much, not too little.
As I passed the ketchup bottle to my husband, he did the same thing with the heel of his hand, dumping a large glob of ketchup on his hamburger before topping it off with the bun. He likes a lot more ketchup than I do.
Years ago, Heinz started making some bottles with plastic rather than glass, since plastic bottles are lightweight and easy to squeeze. Now, Heinz has made an even better improvement to it’s remaining glass-bottled ketchup by redesigning the label to indicate how much to tip the bottle to easily pour out the ketchup. They call it the Pour-Perfect bottle, distinctively different because the label looks like it’s been slapped on the bottle diagonally. Just tip the bottle until the label looks like it’s on a horizontal plane and you’ll have the perfect angle for pouring. Check out the instructions in their new YouTube video (complete with music). Heinz ketchup has been around since 1876, and this is another example of how the company continues to improve a basic product with a small change. They’re hoping that the improved bottle design results in a better customer experience and increased sales.
Recently, changes have been announced at several large corporations in an effort to tackle a crisis in our country. Gun violence has reached an epidemic level to the point where nearly every week, people are killed in a domestic terrorist incident. The moment there’s breaking news of another tragedy, the debate heats up and arises loudly to the forefront. What changes should be made to prevent such tragedies? Strengthen background checks? Eliminate private gun sales? Require training for every gun owner? How about arming school officials with weapons to ensure the safety of students? While politicians continue to debate such solutions, some corporations have made changes in their business approach in an effort to reduce gun violence.
In March, Dick’s Sporting Goods stopped selling guns, ammunition, and firearm accessories. Recently, Walmart, announced they would discontinue sales of all guns and ammunition. In addition, the retailer is requesting that customers refrain from ‘open carry’ in their stores. They also removed displays of violent video games throughout the stores. Within days of this step, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, and Wegmans followed suit by announcing they also won’t allow customers to carry guns in their stores. Costco followed in their footsteps, as did several other large retailer stores. Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Big 5 Sporting Goods sell a large volume of guns and ammunition, yet they haven’t announced any similar types of changes in their stores.
CEOs of companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart initiated these changes in hopes of influencing the buying habits as well as changing the culture in our country.
Whether changes like these ultimately decrease the number of deaths from gun violence is yet to be seen, but nonetheless, these companies are taking steps to make a positive difference in our nation. They’re striving to correct the course of our country, one degree at a time.
Sometimes change requires turning things sideways, backwards, or upside down. Most often, the desired change is slow and seems to take forever. We can wait and hope or we can take steps to make things better. In the meantime, at least pouring Heinz ketchup on a hamburger won’t take so long.
