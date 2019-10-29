Sometimes, things turn out better when predictions are wrong. A hurricane’s path toward the Florida peninsula veers away and heads back to ocean waters. A forecast for a winter snowstorm becomes heavy rain, providing moisture for the area which was considered to be in drought conditions.
Luckily, for South Africa, a frightening prediction turned out to be incorrect last year. Experts had predicted that on July 9, 2018, major cities in South Africa would run out of water, referred to as Day Zero. There simply wasn’t enough rainfall to replenish the water used by modern-day society and cities would essentially run out of water. The South African government began to limit the supply of water to each household, as well as to businesses across the nation including hospitals, manufacturing companies, etc. Gradually, people adapted to using less water and companies found new efficiencies. In the end, it turned out that Day Zero didn’t happen as predicted. Yet, this is a scenario we should keep at the forefront of our minds because it’s a situation that could face American cities.
Solutions seem to be appearing everywhere in the form of new technology, new methods, and innovative approaches. Take Wine Punts, for example. It’s a local company that turns wine bottles into drinking cups and carafes. Or Conceptos Plasticos — a Colombian company that turns plastic bottles and trash into Lego-like bricks used to build schools and homes. Even large corporations such as Marriott hotels have taken action by eliminating those little shampoo and lotion bottles in hotel rooms and instead, providing containers which are refilled as needed, reducing the volume of trash and recycling flowing from hotels around the world.
In Israel, a unique company called Watergen has created a line of patented products to draw water from the air. The GENNY is a small generator for use at home or in an office. It takes in air, filters and purifies it, and then vents clean air back into the room. More importantly, it produces up to 27 liters of water per day. That’s more than 13 large bottles of soda per day. The GENNY is about the size of a small watercooler, such as those in medical office reception areas. A medium-sized generator, called the Gen-350, is designed for residential and commercial buildings, schools, and hospitals. It’s powered by electricity and works in a similar manner as the GENNY, using air to produce water. The Gen-350 can produce up to 900 liters each day. Finally, the largest generator is designed for villages and factories and can produce up to 5,000 liters of clean water each day. Generators like these could provide clean water to Flint, Mich., for example, or in virtually any size city. In 2017, an emergency response vehicle was equipped with a Watergen generator to assist with rescue and recovery during one of the wildfires in California.
In September, Greta Thunberg, 16, of Sweden, addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit with an urgency and passion to take action to stop conditions that are wreaking havoc on Earth. Greta has become one of the world’s most outspoken advocates for preserving and protecting the planet. She challenges people of all ages to take action to improve environmental conditions, based upon the perspective that climate changes such as global warming are accelerating at a very fast pace, posing life-threatening conditions for humans, animals, and the planet’s ecosystem.
While some people think Thunberg’s descriptions of climate change are exaggerated, the majority of scientists and environmental leaders agree with her viewpoint and share her concerns. After all, Earth is our only planet and it’s our responsibility to protect it for current and future generations.
While Thunberg places responsibility on the shoulders of world leaders, as global citizens we can each undertake action in our daily lives. Positive steps might be to use one’s car less, or not at all; travel by train instead of by air; and reuse things rather than tossing them in the garbage, which ultimately results in overflowing landfills. There’s an endless list of things one can do to benefit the environment. So, whether you’re an environmental advocate or a skeptical cynic, ensuring that our planet remains habitable and healthy for current and future generations is a fundamental responsibility and one that we cannot take lightly.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.