Northeast Notes: Healing and action, everything else is a distraction
Over the past few years, I’ve read about the “Me Too” movement in the news. In 2006, Tarana Burke founded the cause. When I heard she was speaking at UCCS, I bought a ticket along with my close friend, Kathy Fitzpatrick.
Kathy and I grew up together and share many of the same values. Kathy is an adjunct professor at UCCS and a senior program manager at National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE). I’ll never forget what we heard that night.
Burke said black women experience the highest level of sexual assault in our nation. Approximately 66 percent of black females will suffer from such experiences. She’s a victim of child sexual assault herself.
Burke spoke of icons like Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson and Bill Clinton. About Joe Biden, she said: “I adore him and consider him an ally. Yet, no one is above rebuke.”
She spoke about courageous women like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. During the hours of her testimony during the nomination hearings for Supreme Court Judge Kavanaugh, she said, “I believed he was going to rape me.” She added, “It was hard for me to breathe; I thought that Brett was going to accidentally kill me.”
Burke posed a question to the audience, “How many times each day do you think about your safety?” A show of hands revealed that many women are concerned about this issue. I don’t know any women who hike by themselves, except during the day when other people are on the trail. When I’m out at night, I’m with my husband, my mom or a friend.
Burke didn’t intend to start the “Me Too” movement. She knew she had to be an advocate for women, so she told the truth to the nation. Burke said she receives death threats every day. “What should we say to men?” she asked. “Don’t be mad. Just listen to women.”
Burke spoke of the Central Park jogger who was brutally attacked in April 1989. At that time, Trish Meili was an investment banker at Salomon Brothers. She was attacked, raped, savagely beaten, and left for dead. Hours later at the ER, she was in a severe coma. According to the reports, she was barely breathing and unrecognizable. Physicians, nurses and ICU staff were astonished that Meili was alive. Since Meili is a fellow classmate from the Yale School of Management, I saw her years ago on campus. We talked and caught up on a few things in our lives. She looked wonderful and seemed content. I have Meili’s book, an inspiring story of human strength. Doctors and nurses were at her bedside for 11 days. Meili had a Wall Street career and relearned how to walk, read, write, and talk during rehabilitation. Formerly a marathon runner, she finished the Boston Marathon after her recovery.
Listening to Burke, I thought, these are two incredible women who have turned violence into healing.
Burke is a civil rights activist and social justice worker. She grew up in Birmingham, Ala., and started her career working with marginalized youths. She is now senior director of girls for Gender Equity in Brooklyn. The organization helps young women of color increase their development through education. The new “Me Too” website will include items like a toolkit for a day of healing, empowerment and strength. One of the website’s goals will be to bring communities together by building connections and personal conversations. Burke’s upcoming book is titled “Where the Light Enters.” According to Burke: “I want a soft place for little black girls to land.”
P.S. I’m reading “Children’s Letters to God” by David Heller and watching the film “Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film,” written by Glenn Kurtz, a United States Holocaust Memorial Museum researcher, classical guitarist and family friend. My family is also mourning the loss of my late father-in-law, Keva Richman. Donations in Keva’s memory are underway to the Matzevah Foundation: matzevah.org/#restoring (for the Nasielsk cemetery project). The foundation provides educational and restoration initiatives in Nasielsk, Poland, Keva’s birthplace. In 1938, 10 days before Hitler invaded, Keva Rycherman left with his parents on the MS Pilsudski, thereby escaping the Holocaust. Five Rycherman relatives are alive and well in Buenos Aires, Paris and Tel Aviv. Beverly Saks Richman lives in Florida. There are eight grandchildren.
