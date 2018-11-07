Northeast Notes: From Poland to Pittsburgh, praying for peace
This tale took place in 1939 when a legendary ocean liner, the MS Piłsudski, crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Europe. The ship’s seven decks accommodated nearly 773 passengers plus a crew of 350. It was known as the pride of the Polish fleet with its state-of-the-art technology, modern interior, and materials from dozens of countries. The ship was fully booked for all ten of the three-and-a-half week voyages to the United States.
On Aug. 11, 1939, the MS Piłsudski left Europe at full capacity while another ship was nearby on the same route carrying mostly Jewish immigrants. Shortly before they reached the United States, the captains of the two ships were ordered back to Europe. One captain agreed and returned to Europe with its load of refugees. The other ship’s captain defied the order and continued onward. This documented historical voyage marked the last time a large ocean liner took immigrants to the U.S. who were escaping Hitler’s regime.
Many of the passengers were from Poland where approximately 90 percent of the Jewish population was killed during the Holocaust. In 1938, the small town of Nasielsk, Poland, had approximately 3,000 Jewish residents, yet by the end of World War II, fewer than one hundred remained.
The ship’s manifest listed the passengers by given name, age, place of birth, and destination. It described each passengers’ calling or occupation, race or people, and whether the person could read and write and in which language(s). Some were merchants and farmers while others were housewives and children. Some spoke Polish, German or Jewish (Yiddish), but none spoke English. The manifest specified height, weight, eye color and health (all were listed in good condition). Another column indicated if the passenger was “deformed or disabled” (none were) and if they were an anarchist or a polygamist (none were). It describes who paid for their passage and who they would live with upon arrival in America (all were headed towards relatives in places like Buffalo, Chicago, New Haven and the Bronx).
One family of three from Nasielsk included a father named Szlama (Soloman), a mother named Idessa (Edith), and a 3-year old child. Occupation? Shoemaker. The little boy’s name? Kiwa (Keva) Rycherman. The Rychermans headed to Louis Silverstein’s tiny home in Buffalo, N.Y., and did their best to adjust to their new life.
That is how my father-in-law, Keva, came to America. Along the way, the Rycherman name became Richman. Keva learned English and attended public school along with his younger sister, Arlene. Eventually, Keva finished college, married Beverly Saks, became an accountant and raised three children. A few of Keva’s cousins fled Poland, traveled to Buenos Aires and Paris and retained the Rycherman name. Tragically, many other relatives perished in the Holocaust.
I share this true tale with you as I reflect on the past few weeks and try to find some meaning amidst the madness. Pipe bombs sent to political leaders and businesspeople who voice their opinions on national matters of significance? That doesn’t sound like our country. A man enters a grocery store and guns down two people? Surely, that can’t be happening here. Then, on the Jewish Sabbath, an unprecedented act of violence against American Jews occurred. Eleven members of the Tree of Life Synagogue were murdered in Pittsburgh by a gunman whose anti-Semitic rants echoed throughout the house of worship. Several law enforcement officers were shot and wounded as they did their utmost to stop the attack.
As news of the tragedy spread, shock and sadness rippled throughout the Jewish community across the country, to Israel, and around the world. The fear was palpable. We were shaken to our core.
A house of worship should be a sanctuary and a place of refuge. It’s a port in a storm or a home across an ocean. Maybe it’s even a country. Whether one is Jewish, Muslim, Christian; straight or gay; black, white or Hispanic, we’re all threads in the fabric of our culture.
We won’t tolerate hateful rhetoric, hate crimes, or anti-Semitism in any way, shape, or form and as a nation, we have much more work to do. This work demands our whole hearts and requires our capable minds. We must bring forth strength from our deepest selves to the challenges and tasks of daily life.
“We must never let hate and fear impede our march toward peace and righteousness. We will walk out of this darkness and continue to be a light unto the nations,” said Rabbi Jay Sherwood of Temple Shalom after the tragedy. For some of us, that is literally what we came here for.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 20 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.