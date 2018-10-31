Northeast Notes: Call of Duty: It’s not just a video game
Be prepared. Do your duty. If these words sound familiar, you probably grew up in Girl or Boy Scouts earning badges and participating in community projects. The scout mottos are as relevant now as when they were written, because in today’s fast-paced world, preparation is essential for everything we do. Preparation can be as simple as putting on pajamas before bed or fastening the seat belt before backing out of the driveway. But be forewarned, because Nov. 6 demands more preparation than such simple tasks.
Are you ready to cast a vote about slavery and punishment? I’m not pulling your leg. In fact, you’ll be asked to vote on Amendment A, which seeks to change the wording in our state’s constitution. It proposes changing the Colorado Constitution to remove language that currently allows slavery and involuntary servitude to be used as punishment for the conviction of a crime. Amendment A eliminates that exception. Think about that. Vote “yes” to eliminate slavery and involuntary servitude in all circumstances, according to the state constitution’s words. Vote “no” if you think this amendment makes an unnecessary or redundant change to the state constitution. It’s been more than 150 years since the Emancipation Proclamation, so, I’d say it’s about time. I’d say the same thing for 13 other states and the Thirteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which still include references to “slavery as punishment” or the “opportunity of servitude.”
Ready to cast your vote for governor? Experts predict that it will be close race and it’s a significant one for Colorado. Plus, there are choices about secretary of state and one of the state’s two critical senate seats. Are you knowledgeable about the positions of the candidates? Are you familiar with their professional accomplishments, their credentials, and their points of view on key issues?
Next, be prepared to vote on other constitutional measures, which essentially would alter the state’s constitution. There’s a measure about whether the definition of “industrial hemp” in Colorado’s state constitution should be the same as the federal definition (Amendment X). There’s Amendment V, which would reduce the age qualification for a member of the general assembly from 25 to 21 years. These two are fairly straightforward compared with numerous other issues such as funding of public schools (Amendment 73) or campaign contributions (Amendment 75). Proposition 112 addresses Setback Requirements for oil and gas development, in other words, the minimum distance that new oil and gas developments must be from occupied buildings. Keeping these developments further away from schools, hospitals, public parks, and water sources sounds desirable, doesn’t it? There are arguments for and against, as you would expect in our democratic process.
Study the details and arguments before you cast your vote and remain level-headed and value-centered. Sip your coffee along with the blue book that arrived in the mail. Known as the blue book, it’s the official 2018 State Ballot Information Booklet produced by the Legislative Council of the Colorado General Assembly. This invaluable resource includes the wording of the 13 statewide measures, concise analysis, and arguments for and against each measure. If you threw it out along with the junk mail, look for the complete booklet at leg.colorado.gov/bluebook. In addition, there are online voters’ guides, explanations, and endorsements from The Gazette, The Independent, Citizens Project, League of Women Voters, and many others. You might feel exasperated with the complexity of the issues but remember, it’s simply part of doing your homework.
Scouts call it doing your duty and being prepared. Teenagers call it adulting. I believe it’s plain old basic participation to keep the democratic process alive in our nation. It’s a right, a responsibility, and a privilege. Don’t squander it.
