Northeast Notes: Around and around we go
My friends say I’m not a happy hour person or a wine connoisseur, but I occasionally enjoy good meals at local restaurants. Recently, my husband and I went Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano at the Shops at Briargate, and as we headed out, I struck up a conversation with our waitress. As we talked, I discovered their solution for recycling wine bottles. Each night, employees carry the empty bottles to the back of the restaurant and put them in designated bins. The manager messages a local company and the bottles are picked up for free whenever they need. I could tell that the staff cared about the environment as one explained, “I’m helping the planet every day that I work here.”
They told me about Wine Punts, which is the local company that picks up the bottles. Wine Punts turns empty wine bottles into canisters, drinking glasses and candles. Simple and beautiful products for everyday use. The company was founded a few years ago by Joe Saliba when he was a UCCS student. He took an empty wine bottle and used a glass cutter and sandpaper to turn it into a drinking glass. Later, he wrote a business plan, created a website and turned the family garage into a workspace. Long story short, Wine Punt upcycles glass bottles for hundreds of hotels, wineries, boutiques and retailers like Williams-Sonoma. Their products have been featured in places like O, the Oprah magazine.
I contacted them to learn more and discovered they collaborate with more than 25 local restaurants including The Summit Interquest and Wine Bistro in Monument. In doing so, they’re helping the environment and keeping the landfills from overflowing, all while creating products for everyday use. It’s so simple.
That’s how it should be. A simple part of our everyday routine. That’s why I’m always surprised at Panera Bread when I look for the recycle bins. I like an occasional iced coffee and bagel at Panera, so I should know by now that there’s a cup-sized hole in the bin where plates go. In the end, I just take the cup home to use. The day after my stop there, curiosity got the better of me so I contacted Panera’s headquarters. I found out that Panera is continually redesigning the bins so they’re easier for customers to put recyclables in the right spot. When they remodel their restaurants, they install redesigned placards, signage and bins to encourage recycling. Plus, new restaurants have energy star rated appliances and LED lighting. I hope the local ones are upgraded soon, but who knows.
The next time was out and about at the Shops at Briargate, I had a quick meal at Mod Market. Again, I was surprised that I couldn’t find the recycling bins so I asked an employee, who said she takes the recycling home with her. Commitment and dedication personified, I thought to myself.
I’ll share one more story. I asked an employee at the California Pizza Kitchen and learned that they have a recycle bin behind the store. Each night, employees set aside and flatten produce boxes for the recycling bin. My curiosity got the better of me, again, so I contacted CPK’s corporate headquarters and left a message. A few days later when I received a phone call, I was glad to hear back, that is, until they said they were calling to say that someone would call me back. Really? Yes, really.
That afternoon, I felt like I was going around and around in a circle. I think it’s like the recycling symbol with arrows chasing each other in a circle. Perhaps it’s similar to the motion of clouds moving across the beautiful blue sky of Colorado or the particles in the air we breathe. I’ve come to realize deep down that we must protect the precious water we drink, the oceans we see, and the space around us.
So, I hope there are more recycling dumpsters in the parking lots of the Shops at Briargate after we’ve celebrated the holidays and ring in the New Year. I’ll be content if they’re old, rusty and sturdy. Last but not least, I’ll share my New Year’s resolution. Once our family’s drinking glasses dwindle to under a dozen, I’ll buy some upcycled teal glasses from Wine Punt. We’ll toast 2019, and with that, I wish you a Happy New Year!
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 20 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.