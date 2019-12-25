Regular users of North Union Boulevard may want to find other routes starting next month.
A road-improvement project begins Jan. 2 that will include a water pipe replacement, concrete work along the gutters and curbs, and road paving. The work will extend from Academy Boulevard to East Woodmen Road.
Utility infrastructure improvements and paving/resurfacing work will continue through fall 2020. Speed limits on Union will be reduced to 35 mph with double fines posted. There will be significant traffic impacts due including lane closures and reductions (see box). Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes during construction.
Colorado Springs Utilities will replace a deteriorated water pipe that was installed in the 1970s. The City of Colorado Springs’ Planning Department has identified a higher demand for water capacity in this corridor, so the new ductile iron pipe will be twice the dimension of the existing pipe, 24 inches in diameter.
Natalie Watts, senior public affairs specialist for CSU, said the water main replacement cost is approximately $6 million. The almost two miles of pipe replacement will occur on both sides of North Union Boulevard, crossing over at Vickers Drive.
The new pipe will be laid down next to the old pipe in a phased approach. Any water outages will only occur when water users are brought over to the new pipe system. Water outages will be communicated to customers in advance.
Following the pipe install, the city will replace concrete curbs, gutters, pedestrian ramps and sidewalks. Almost 15 miles of roadway will be paved for this project, selected for improvements through the 2C ballot initiative originally passed by voters in 2015.
The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and the city’s general fund provide money toward road improvements, with the 2C ballot revenue providing additional funding to prevent road deterioration from being overlooked.
The 2C budget language states the 0.62% sales tax collected is to be used exclusively on road improvements within the city of Colorado Springs. The planned project map for 2C can be reviewed at the city’s website at tinyurl.com/y7rz2jrv.
Fifty percent of revenues from 2C can be used for sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
During a Dec. 17 community open house to discuss the construction project, Colorado Springs Public Works Streets Manager Cory Farkas said, “We are trying to minimize impacts to customers located along the roadway,” noting the cooperation between CSU and the city to phase the work is a way of diminishing the effect on the community.
“There won’t be road closures. Instead, traffic lanes in both directions will travel over either the north or south portion of the road,” said Jason Miller, CSU project manager. “Medians will be removed where only a single access point is available to our customers.”
He said anyone residing on one of the cul-de-sacs along North Union will be able to access the open lanes to access their homes.
Concrete along the sides of the road in the curbs and gutters will be replaced after the pipe is installed, and along areas that are in need of replacement due to aging and usage. Farkas said pedestrian ramps and sidewalks will also be repaired where necessary.
The final phase of milling and paving the roadway won’t happen until the end of the project in the fall.
To get project updates, go to coloradosprings.gov/unionconstruction or text “Union” to 719-249-5702.
Connected Citizens, a data-sharing partnership between the city and the Waze app, allows users to get closure, construction and other road information. On Twitter, follow @CSTMC for traffic updates.