Life update, kind of an exciting one: I’m now a homeowner — and a new neighbor in northern Colorado Springs.
In my column published May 1 titled, “Taking advantage of northern Colorado Springs’ numerous and vibrant parks,” I publicized my ambitions to start exploring the parks and open spaces in the city’s central northern parts, and now that I live in the area, it will be much easier to do that.
Among the hustle and bustle of moving and preparing the new house (you may recall the magic of moving into your first home, likely making the upgrade from an apartment, and realizing, ‘Oh, I have no stuff with which to fill this house’), I’ve been taking mental note of places I want to explore.
I now live right near a park and trail, and that’s the first adventure I’m going to take in my new part of town once I get settled — okay, and once I can find my hiking clothes and shoes. They’re around here somewhere...
And, when my wallet is a little thicker — moving costs a lot of money! — I plan to check out the ample amount of restaurants I’m now much nearer to. Raising Cane’s, did you say? Sure thing. Snooze, an AM Eatery? Put my name down. Pig Latin Cocina? Check. Thai Mint for the umpteenth time, a favorite of mine three-and-a-half years and counting? You got it, dude. Plus, there’s shopping, libraries and movie theaters to visit.
One characteristic I’ve relished for a whole two-and-a-half weeks since moving is the peace of my neighborhood and the area around it. It’s quiet and family-friendly. With school out I come home daily to see kids playing in their front yards, or playing soccer in the park, or families barbecuing; runners taking their daily jogs; dog walkers taking their furry family members out to see the sights. Driving down my street and seeing these things brings me back to my own childhood and gives me a sense of content and comfort. I feel at home already.
I’d love to hear from you about your favorite haunts in the area. I’ve got a growing list of places to see and experience, and my goal is to never see it shorten. Give me a holler at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com, or find me on Twitter at @breejentnews.
Breeanna Jent has lived in the Pikes Peak region for three years. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and discovering all Colorado Springs has to offer, especially the food. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.