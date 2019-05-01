North Springs Connections: Taking advantage of northern Colorado Springs' numerous and vibrant parks
Today marks a fresh month and the twilight weeks of spring. After recent rain and snow — and with March’s bomb cyclone happily a tempestuous memory for now — cabin fever took hold and I caught the itch to get outside.
On my list of summer jaunts are more parks. I’ve visited a few, but there’s seemingly no shortage of parks and open spaces here, particularly in Colorado Springs’ northern parts. I’ve already visited Garden of the Gods a few times, but now I plan to venture out.
Here are a few on my list to visit this summer:
• Ute Valley Park, with its dominant hogback ridge and intertwining trails, offering hikers, bikers and joggers sandstone cliffs and mesas peppered with flat and wooded areas to see and experience.
• Austin Bluffs Open Space, an approximately 600-acre land parcel consisting of the Pulpit Rock Regional Park, University Park Open Space and the original Austin Bluffs Open Space. Various trails, rock formations, spectacular views and wildlife can all be viewed here. According to the Trails and Open Space Coalition website, “once part of the Houck Estate, this was one of the earliest open spaces preserved through the City’s TOPS (Trails, Open Space and Parks) Program.”
• And, to get my picnicking, dog walking and casual sports activities on, I’d like to visit some city parks in Briargate, like Rampart Park, which boasts a dog park and a disc golf course; Ford Frick Park on the other side of Union Boulevard, with baseball and soccer fields; and John Venezia Community Park, with playground facilities, water spouts, picnic and play areas.
Admittedly, I haven’t always been an outdoors enthusiast, but since moving to Colorado Springs nearly four years ago I’ve found joy in the nature, sights and sounds of the outdoors. The Pikes Peak region, and the northern parts of the city, have so much beauty to offer that it’s easy to want to slap on some sunscreen and my best hiking shoes and head out for a couple hours.
With May now here and its sunnier days with it, I fully plan on taking advantage of these temperate days and getting to know the city’s parks better.
I’d love to hear from you about what your favorite trails and personal must-see parks and open spaces are. Drop me a line at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com and I’ll make a point to get out and see them.
Happy hiking, biking and jogging!
