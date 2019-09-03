Did you know you can get free Vibes tickets at the library? I didn’t, but when I found out, I jumped on the offer.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes, in partnership with Academy Mortgage and the Pikes Peak Library District, offer Community Ticket Days, giving away vouchers that can be redeemed for free game tickets on specific days. The final Community Ticket Day is Wednesday. Vouchers may be picked up at any PPLD location.
Last month, my boyfriend, Rob, and I treated ourselves to a nice Monday night out at the ballfield, courtesy of Community Ticket Days. It wasn’t only a cute (and inexpensive) date night; it was also the opportunity for us to, for the first time, see our home team play.
I’ve always enjoyed baseball, both watching and playing. Last month, under a blanket of blue skies and calm summer weather (not a raindrop in sight, as is typical for Springs weather in mid-August), I sipped my soda and watched the Vibes take on the Ogden Raptors surrounded by other families and a lot of enthusiastic kids.
Colorado Springs is a desirable place to live for many reasons, and the amount of family-friendly and inexpensive things to do tops my list of reasons to love living here. Being outside in the summer, cheering on the home team, watching dads teach their sons and daughters about the game, watching moms adjust the Vibes ballcaps their kids wore, singing along with the crowd and hooting for good plays was peak Americana for me.
I couldn’t help but reminisce on my own introduction to America’s pastime. I have fond memories of playing catch with my parents, playing softball as a teen, and watching games live and on TV. Baseball brings people together in many ways. It’s relatively simple to understand. It can be fast-paced, which makes it fun to play. It bonds parents and their children, coaches and their teams, and the teammates themselves. It’s fun to cheer on your team, celebrate in their successes and mourn their losses together. And who doesn’t love a chance to quote “The Sandlot”?
Watching the Rocky Mountain Vibes play was, maybe, one of the most American ways I chose to wind down the summer. Labor Day has come and gone. The long, languid days of the season are nearly in the rear-view mirror, but there’s still more local baseball to enjoy through this week, the last of season play for the Vibes. They have home games every night through Saturday, and I encourage you — whether you’ve been to a Vibes game this season or not — to take the opportunity for a family night out at the ballfield.
Who knows, you may just get a peek at the next Babe Ruth.
