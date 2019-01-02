North Springs Connections: Looking forward to 2019, new prospects and continuing last year’s new beginnings
2018 was a whirlwind — a remarkable, extraordinary, at-times-quite-bustling but all-times-fantastic whirlwind.
Some of you may recall I was brought on to the Edition’s team in January of last year as its editorial assistant. In fact, my one-year anniversary is Thursday, and it feels like the last 364 days have passed in the blink of an eye.
I could wax poetic about how truly grateful I am to be here, now celebrating a year’s milestone, as well as the infinite ways I’ve learned and grown because of this opportunity — and perhaps I’ll do that in the future. But, to my point: I’m blessed to be a part of this assiduous team, and look forward to 2019 with bright eyes and a bushy tail.
This is the first of 12 monthly columns I’ll be writing this year. My hope is to capture the essence of the northern Colorado Springs area through focus on the unique landscape of northern Colorado Springs. I look forward to diving into our resources — think libraries and museums — as well as our colleges, events, arts and culture. My goal is not only to get to know my city and its neighborhoods better, but also to get to know you, its residents, better.
My hope for 2019 is that it’s a year of continued growth. Colorado Springs has boomed in a multitude of ways since this time last year and I’m eager to see how it continues. Last year was also a banner year for the Woodmen Edition, particularly with September’s launch of our new website, gazette.com/woodmenedition, allowing us to provide the latest in local news, events, sports and more in the northern Colorado Springs at your fingertips. We are excited to continue bringing you relevant and interesting news content through this digital medium, while also cultivating and fine-tuning the website.
Additionally, I welcome you to send me your events and photos this year — those shots you’ve snapped from in and around your community, of the wildlife, of the landscapes, of sports events, of charitable events and other happenings, we’d love to see and share them.
I’m delighted to get to know you all better. Happy New Year!
Breeanna Jent has lived in the Pikes Peak region for three years. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and discovering all Colorado Springs has to offer, especially the food. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.