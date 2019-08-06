On Tuesday the ProRodeo Hall of Fame & Museum celebrated its 40th anniversary to great fanfare, complete with food, drink, live entertainment, a book signing, door prize drawings, yard games, a bounce house and face painting.
In August 1979, the ProRodeo opened as a museum to “preserve the legacy of the cowboy contests, the heritage and culture of those original competitions, and the champions of the past, present and future,” according to its official Wikipedia page. Run by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s board, it’s “the only museum in the world devoted exclusively to the sport of professional rodeo,” its website states.
Annually, more than 35,000 visitors tour the impressive museum, located at 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Since its opening, 250 people, 31 animals and 27 rodeo committees have been inducted into its halls. More than 100 people are nominated for the Hall of Fame each year, though just a few are selected. This year, a 12-member class was inducted in a three-day induction celebration held Aug. 1-3: Larry Peabody (bareback riding), Doug “Droopy” Brown (bull riding); Allen Bach (team roping); Dean Gorsuch (steer wrestling); Jimmie Munroe (barrel racing); Sammy Thurman Brackenbury (barrel racing); Tommy Lucia (contract personnel); Jerome Robinson (notable); Florence Youree (notable); Jiggs and Elra Beutler (stock contractor); Commotion (stock); and Cody Stampede Rodeo (committee). Guy Elliott received the Pioneer Award.
This year, the ProRodeo Hall of Fame & Museum’s 101 Gallery features an exhibit called “Hall of Fame: First 40 Years,” which outlines some of the museum’s permanent collections. It is open through September. Some of its collections on display include “Historical Moments in the Hall of Fame’s 40 Years,” and “The Panoramic Photo Collection,” along with several others.
When visiting, guests start their tours in the Hall of Champions before making their way through various displays on each event’s current champions, famous stock contractors, clowns and other rodeo personnel. Throughout the year, the hall of fame and museum hosts several events, open to the public. In December, it will host the 12th annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala and the 33rd annual Spurs and Spikes golf tournament.
For more information on the museum, including days and hours of operation, call 719-528-4764, or visit prorodeohalloffame.com.
Breeanna Jent has lived in the Pikes Peak region for three years. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and discovering all Colorado Springs has to offer, especially the food. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.