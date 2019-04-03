North Springs Connections: Celebrating libraries big and small during National Library Week
I watch too much television. These days, thanks to streaming culture, there’s a lot of TV to watch. In the last few years I’ve traded my daily reading for an hour (or two, sometimes three) of TV. I realized this recently when I saw a meme — in this case, a funny viral piece of text I spotted on Instagram — that said, “I miss the old me who used to read every day. She was going places.” And I laughed and liked the image, but then I thought: I really did read every day. And I do miss it.
I’ve loved to read ever since I learned how. As a kid in the summertime, my aunt would gather me and my cousins and take us to the library, where we participated in summer reading challenges. In college, I was an English major who, at the height of my studies, read six or seven books a week. After college my reading dropped back down to one or two books a week, this time for pleasure rather than academia (though I always enjoyed my assigned reading, for the most part).
It wasn’t until I found a full-time job that my reading came to a halt. I still read a lot, but these days it’s news articles primarily, and sometimes a blog post. So, after having a bit of an existential crisis (“Who am I? I never read anymore!”), I visited my neighborhood Pikes Peak Library District branch and got a free library card.
Perfect, timing, too. Monday marks the first day of National Library Week, which runs through April 13. According to the American Library Association, National Library Week is “a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.”
One truth I’ve always known is that reading is one of the best things you can do for yourself. It keeps your brain active, it teaches you new things and it allows you to travel to places near and far. I encourage you, if you haven’t already, to hop down to your local PPLD branches and talk to a librarian about the cool things they have to offer (it’s not just reading material). Library 21c is at 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, the East Library is at 5550 N. Union Blvd., and the Rockrimmon Library is at 832 Village Center Drive.
For more on programs and services provided by PPLD, visit ppld.org. For information on how to register for a library card, visit ppld.org/library-cards.
