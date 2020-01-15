When Mitch Yellen launches a food service business, he does it in a big way. And if the operation doesn’t perform to his expectations, he switches gears.
In October, the CEO of Altitude Hospitality Group announced sweeping changes to Till Kitchen, 9633 Prominent Point, which included plans to move Till to a new location in the Broadmoor area.
His search for a spot in that part of town didn’t pan out, however.
“I was looking for a small, intimate dining room for Till Kitchen,” he said. “Phil (Griffin, Till’s executive chef) is a Michelin-starred chef and deserves a place where he can shine. One day it struck me that the Garden of the Gods Market and Café are open for breakfast and lunch and it’s dark for dinner service. I consulted with my architect about remodeling that space to accommodate a more formal area for dinner service there and decided that was the direction to go.”
Till Kitchen closed its Briargate doors on Dec. 31 and is targeted to reopen mid-March in the expanded and remodeled Garden of the Gods Gourmet Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St.
Garden of the Gods Market and Café will remain open for breakfast and lunch from chef Larissa Vendola during and after the expansion construction. Griffin will resume his role of executing Till’s elevated cuisine for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday nights when the buildout is completed.
Meanwhile, the massive 18,000-square-foot building that housed Till Kitchen is planned to reopen as North Side Social on Jan. 27. The new family-friendly “open-air dining experience” will offer an approachable price-point menu for families. It will feature pickleball courts, bowling, shuffleboard, fire pits, bocce ball, a small outdoor amphitheater, cabanas for rent and a high-tech beer wall with approximately 65 taps including beer, wine, cider and kombucha.
The Roost Coffee House, adjacent to Till’s former Briargate location, will remain the same during construction. Private dining events will resume in February.
In another change, Altitude Hospitality Group is moving Sprig Eats, 7 Spectrum Loop. Now closed, it will become one of three places set to open in April at 112 N. Tejon St., in the former Zeezo’s. In addition, there are plans for a bar named Mischief in the balcony area of the building and a two-lane bowling alley in the basement with a whiskey bar. Pizza, salad and dessert will be on the menu in the basement area.
Altitude Hospitality Group’s other entities include Garden of the Gods Catering, The Pinery at the Hill, Altitude Floral and Till Express.
