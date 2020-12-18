Mitch Yellen, owner of Altitude Hospitality Group, has been busy reimaging several eateries, acquiring new properties and installing a heated bubble-tent to house numerous outdoor activities.
Here’s a look at the many new things in the works for AHG:
• Pickleball Dome opens Dec. 30. The bubble-tent covers the existing parking lot in front of North Side Social, 9633 Prominent Point (Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway) with eight pickleball courts and a dining area. The menu will feature burgers, small plates, pizzas and breakfast wraps. Yellen has spotted a place in the heart of downtown to build a South Side Social, which he anticipates to be open in the spring of 2022. As with North Side Social, the new South Side venue will feature many family-friendly indoor and outdoor games. Visit northsidesocialco.com.
• Garden of the Gods Market & Café will move to 616 S. Tejon St., formerly Coquette’s Bistro. The market and cafe will be a daytime operation. Yellen’s Till eatery will use the cafe space for evening dining. These brands are scheduled for opening in March or April. Meanwhile, Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St., will continue to operate as a market for to-go bakery goods, breads, prepared foods and a catering kitchen.
• Wine and Wheel, a wine bar, is planned for opening in May or June, sharing space with Garden of the Gods Market and Café and Till at 616 S. Tejon St. Blind Lark, a speakeasy, is going into the downstairs area, below the market, café, wine bar and Till. The lower space is scheduled to open in September or October.
• Yellen has purchased the building at 104 S. Tejon St. for his business offices and his Sprig concept. It features healthy food options like wraps, bowls, smoothies, coffee and baked goods. A date for opening the eatery is undetermined.