C.B. & Potts, a small restaurant and bar chain that expanded to Colorado Springs in January 2015 after having a presence for nearly a half-century in Northern Colorado, has permanently closed its doors.
The Springs restaurant, which opened at the north-side Polaris Pointe shopping center southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard, was one of four C.B. & Potts in Colorado that were recently shuttered by owner The RAM Restaurant Group in Lakewood, Wash., according to a company email.
RAM closed a C.B. & Potts restaurant in Fort Collins that The Coloradoan newspaper reported had been open since 1974.
The company also closed a brewery and taproom in Fort Collins and a restaurant in Westminster. Another C.B. & Potts location at the Collindale Golf Course in Fort Collins was sold and is open under new ownership to a former C.B. & Potts regional manager, the RAM email said.
“After many years of great food, notable community involvement and many award-winning beers, we’ve made the difficult decision to close C.B. & Potts permanently,” according to RAM’s email. “We would like to thank our team members and all of our loyal guests for nearly fifty years of great memories.”
The statement didn’t explain why the C.B. & Potts locations had closed, and the company declined to elaborate.
Several restaurants, stores and other businesses, however, have closed in recent months after suffering financial losses and hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the case of restaurants, Gov. Jared Polis ordered dining rooms in Colorado to close March 17 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Those closures left restaurants trying to get by on greatly reduced sales from takeout and delivery orders.
Dining rooms were allowed to reopen in late May, but with capacities capped at 50% or a maximum of 50 people — limits that the Colorado Restaurant Association has called untenable for many restaurants.
C.B. & Potts specialized in burgers, sandwiches, ribs, tacos, salads and beer, among other items.
