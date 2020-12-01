One August day, it was time for Allison Flannery to have a hard conversation with her neighbors.
“I know you love me, I know you do,” Flannery said, prefacing her request. “But you might kill me.”
See, Flannery had tried teaching her music classes virtually. For months, that seemed like the only safe option during the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s a tough option when you have 3-year-olds (or younger) on the other side of the screen. And after 23 years of teaching piano, she had gotten used to being in the same room as her students. She had seen how much it helped kids learn.
“When it’s not in person, there’s so much you’re missing out on,” she said.
So she had the idea to move her weekly classes to the backyard of her Colorado Springs home. The spacious yard, complete with a playground and porch, seemed like the perfect place to host a safe in-person group. The only hangup? There’s no fence separating her backyard from her neighbors’ backyard, that of the Kosbad family. And Flannery thought Janice Kosbad, who has been working from a home office just steps away from the yard, might not like her conference calls being interrupted by the sounds of loud drums and children singing.
Flannery asked anyway.
To her surprise, Kosbad was all for it.
“She was so supportive,” Flannery said. “It might seem impossible to everyone else, but it’s been amazing.”
Kosbad says seeing — and hearing — the music class while she works makes her day. That might be because Flannery’s classes aren’t like most.
First of all, her students range from babies to 3-year-olds who are accompanied by their parents or caretakers. Flannery teaches the whole gang rhymes, lullabies and dances with hopes of giving kids a jump-start in musical education and some bonding time with their adults. She often holds her ukulele and brings out stuffed animals and other props.
Flannery calls it the Music Makers program, which she started five years ago at the Colorado Springs Conservatory.
The idea came from her own childhood, when she grew up on a remote plantation in Louisiana.
“As a little kid, reading and music were the things that were my friends,” she said. “All I ever wanted to do was play the piano.”
But she had to wait until third grade to learn.
“Music was such a life-giver for me,” she said. “I wanted to give that to other families.” And it’s been important to her to keep that gift going during the pandemic. Luckily, her neighbors don’t mind. She hopes to keep offering outdoor classes throughout the winter on nicer days. On colder days, she’ll probably have to go back to virtual classes or find an indoor spot.
“We’re all in this together right now,” Flannery said. “That’s what you learn during a time like this.”
She’s learned something else, after all these years of teaching.
“If I could teach outside of the rest of my life, I would do it,” she said. “We all love it.”
