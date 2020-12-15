Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern is using this pandemic time to try out a direct delivery concept that helps to keep regular staff employed.
It was actually a strategy the eatery wanted to launch pre-COVID, said restaurant owner and founder J.W. Roth. Rather than using delivery services such as Grubhub or Doordash, Roth decided to have his own employees make deliveries. Servers and bartenders drive the meals to anyone living in a five-mile radius from the 13021 Bass Pro Drive restaurant — or within a 20-minute drive. This includes the Woodmoor neighborhood.
“The No. 1 priority is keeping our employees employed. ...We have over 200 employees and this has been a way to keep a lot of them employed,” he says, noting his employees are like a family.
The staff created a menu for direct delivery based on trial and error, he said. Foods were prepared, driven for 20 minutes and then consumed. Some items didn’t make the cut. For example, Chicken Fried Steak is a best-seller on Bourbon Brothers’ regular menu, but through direct delivery testing, Roth found it arrives hot but mushy. Same for the popular fried chicken.
Roth’s favorite menu item is the Burnt Ends Red Chili. It can be ordered by the pint for $8 or as an entrée item ($11), which comes with honey jalapeño corn bread and honey butter. It just barely beats out his second favorite, Bacon-Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf ($15). This entrée comes with mashed potatoes loaded with cheese, bacon and green onion, and creamed corn. Roth says, “It’s the same meatloaf they eat in heaven.”
There are two sizes of chilled, ready-to-heat family-style meals on the direct delivery menu. The 16-ounce meals ($9.99) are protein heavy and include Garlic Chicken Parmesan, Pulled Pork with barbecue sauce and Meatloaf. The 28-ounce meals ($16.99) serve three to four people and include items such as Creole Pasta, Sausage Skillet with Pasta and BBQ Chicken Breast with Rosemary Roasted Potatoes. “We are trying these chilled and ready-to-heat meals as a way to offer a family style, more economical product,” versus each member of the family ordering a different entrée, Roth said.
Roth and his son own Roth Premium Foods, 1830 Jet Stream Drive, and used their knowledge of packaging to make a product that is delivered fresh and delicious.
Customers can order sides by the pint for $8. Choices include Horseradish Slaw, BBQ Baked Beans and Cheddar Grits.
Due to the pandemic, restaurants are now able to offer to-go alcoholic beverages and Roth has capitalized on that trend as well.
“Mobile bar service is going to prove viable,” said Roth.
Bourbon Brothers offers wine by the bottle ($19), a create-your-own six pack of beer ($12 for domestic brands; $24 for craft offerings), and mixed drinks that vary in price. Two double Classic Old-Fashioned drinks go for $20 and arrive in mason jars. The 16-ounce Rocky Mountain Margarita ($28) is enough for four servings. Each cocktail is “hand built at our bar every evening, so they are as fresh as fresh can be,” and delivered chilled in a mason jar, Roth said.
Everything is ordered online. Delivery is a $5 flat fee. If a customer elects to pick up their meal, any tip included goes to the back of the house, in other words the kitchen. For delivery orders, 100% of any tip goes to the server or bartender.
For Christmas Roth is offering a special menu of prime rib, ham and all the sides. For New Year’s Eve, he may take a different spin, with appetizers, cocktails, champagnes, and a la carte menu items.
Roth said this direct delivery process will be kept on after the pandemic is over and may offer lunch options. “People have gotten used to and enjoy eating more at home.” Order to go and delivery orders at their website, bourbonbrothers.com.