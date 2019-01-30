Norhtwest Notes: Downtown Colorado Springs memories
Last Monday I set out to visit the Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs. They had just completed renovating the Special Collections section — including their genealogy and regional history resources — and I couldn’t wait to check it out. I’d find out what’s new in the way of ancestry research books and sites while getting some great content for my Northwest Notes column.
A friend was going to meet me there, and he called me from the parking lot to tell me the library was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You know, I should have thought of that, but I did not. No worries — we could check out my other favorite downtown place, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.
Also closed. I rarely leave my neighborhood on the northwest side (except to leave town altogether) and the one day I chose to do so, my favorite places are closed. I do not blame MLK. He deserves a holiday and I support it. I just wish I had planned better.
My friend suggested we meet at Poor Richard’s instead, which was not closed. It’s kind of my go-to eatery when I’m downtown.
The place was packed. This might have had something to do with the fact that they were serving free meals to federal workers affected by the government shutdown. Or it may have just been because the food is delicious. I ordered my usual favorites: a Very Veggie Burger and a Mexi-Veggie Burger, one made with a Beyond Burger patty and the other with a black bean patty. Eating lunch with a friend is the best because you don’t have to choose between two favorites — you can order both and split them! This only works if you can agree on the meals, of course, and we did.
While I was mulling my predicament — all dressed up with nowhere to go and nothing to write my column about — my friend and I talked about Poor Richard’s. It’s been my favorite downtown restaurant for decades. Even before I was vegan, I loved the “vibe” of the place.
After our burgers, we headed over to Little Richard’s Toy Store. When my kids were little, this was one of their favorite places. It has the cool toys that make you think. I spotted a jigsaw puzzle that featured some of my favorite books: “Animal Farm,” “The Hobbit,” “1984,” “War of the Worlds,” “Frankenstein,” “The Time Machine,” and many more. I had to have it! This would be the perfect thing for the coming blizzard, when I’m home at night too tired to write, or tap dance, or go anywhere, but too awake to sleep. I could put the pieces together and reminisce about all those great science fiction stories I’d lost myself in so many years ago.
Next, we slipped through Rico’s (also packed) and into Poor Richard’s Bookstore. I love visiting bookstores to see if they have my books in stock. If I find them, I’m happy that they carry them. If they don’t have them, I’m happy that they’ve been sold. Either way, bookstores are a great way to cheer yourself up if you’re an author.
One of the book buyers, Kelly Patterson, was working. Kelly’s not only an avid reader but also an avid hiker who knows a lot about Colorado Springs trails. You can imagine how that conversation went — him, me, and my friend — another author who’s lived in the Springs his whole life and written nearly 40 guidebooks. We probably could have talked for hours if Kelly wasn’t working and I didn’t have a column to write! I found a couple of books, a Stephen King and a Kurt Vonnegut. I’ve been reading these guys since the 1970s so they’re kind of like old friends, and I was thrilled to take them home with me.
My final stop was Mountain Chalet. I had heard they were moving and I wanted “the scoop,” but I couldn’t get much out of the clerk except that they’re moving to a place next to City Rock on Nevada Avenue, and they will have parking. I’ll be sad to see them leave Tejon Street, but I’m thrilled they’re not going far. The parking will be a big plus!
I wandered the store, thinking about all the purchases I’d made over the years: mountaineering boots, rock climbing shoes, snowshoes, and much more. So many adventures linked to the Chalet. I noticed they had a couple of my books in stock. That made me smile.
After picking out a pair of glove liners and ordering an insulated parka for my Nalgene bottle, I finally headed back to the car.
“Whatcha gonna write your column about?” my friend asked.
“I dunno,” I said, “I was going to write about my history, but with the library closed today … ”
“Yep,” he said, “I guess you didn’t learn anything at all about your history today.”
He’s pretty clever, that friend.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan with comments and suggestions at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.