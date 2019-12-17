I don’t know about you, but when I hear the word ‘no,’ it can be quite easy for me to give up on something. I’m not sure whether it’s due to intimidation or nervousness, but my confidence level sinks and I move on to the next thing.
A young woman I met recently is an entirely different type of person.
When a prestigious documentary internship program rejected her application, Brynn Dickman decided she would just do it herself.
“I became so excited to make this film, and when I didn’t get in, I cried for a little bit,” Dickman remembers. “But then I realized it’s about the film, not about the experience of the program. It became a passion project.”
Dickman, a junior at Thomas MacLaren School, had spent a lot of time preparing her application, and she knew her film’s subject matter would have an impact.
She wanted to help people understand the behavioral impacts of screen time on young people. Whether she had the internship or not, Dickman felt compelled to create a documentary that could raise awareness and educate people about a topic still in its infancy.
Dickman turned to Pikes Peak Library District for help.
She spent several hours a day on Lynda.com learning how to make a documentary, everything from using the equipment to setting up lighting and conducting an interview. Then, Dickman got every piece of film equipment — cameras, microphones, lights, and the like — from Studio21c, the full-service video studio located at Library 21c.
She wanted her interviews to be with experts in the field, who could speak to social media impacts on behavior. After making some intimidating phone calls, she secured top-rate psychologists and even a Duke University professor to weigh in for her piece.
Then, it was time to tackle yet another thing she had never done before: editing all the footage together into one cohesive film. Thankfully, Dickman could turn to a familiar resource at PPLD.
She used the video-editing software at Library 21c to get the job done, working with Studio21c Video Producer and Director Drew Cerino in the process. Cerino and Dickman worked together to create a polished final product.
She started her documentary project, “(dis)connected,” in June and finished five months later on Nov. 24. Dickman hopes to continue working on projects like this one, but first, she’ll focus on graduating from high school.
I feel so strongly about the impact that a library can have on someone’s life, and Dickman’s story is proof.
Whatever project it is you want to accomplish, there is something at the library to help you both get started and cross the finish line. As you plan for the New Year and think about what goals you want to set for yourself, I hope you’ll remember that PPLD is here to help you achieve them, whatever they may be.
Kayah Swanson is the public relations specialist at Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.