By Heila Rogers
Stormtroopers, princesses and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle gathered with children to party at the annual St. Francis NICU reunion.
Long food tables under yellow-striped tents hosted families for lunch. Other fun stations, including cotton candy and a magic show, completed the entertainment held Sept. 15 on a hill opposite St. Francis Medical Center.
“We’re just celebrating,” said Razelle Doherty, whose daughter, Camilla, 2, spent three weeks in the NICU in October 2015.
“She was so little. They took great care of her ... They’re wonderful. We just love them so much,” Doherty said of the nurses and medical staff on hand at the time.
Bridget Praytor has attended the event for several years with her twin sons, Ryan and James, 4.
“We come here for the nurses and the characters,” Praytor said after the boys got their picture taken with a row of armed, uniformed Star Wars characters.
Praytor said the hospital tries to keep the same people on shifts “day in and day out” for families whose children need intensive care, so nurses and parents get to know each other. She said families who stay in the Ronald McDonald room also get to know each other during their time at the medical center.
“(My sons) were the size of my hand,” Praytor recalled as the boys ricocheted off the sides of a bounce house against the mid-day sun behind her head. “They have nothing wrong with them now.”
Amber Lippincott, dressed as the character Anna from Disney’s animated film “Frozen,” is a former labor and delivery nurse who volunteered for the event. She said she understands both sides of the incubator.
As Lippincott began her story, a young girl asked her for a hug.
“How are you?” Lippincott asked the child in a warm, soft voice as she bent down to put her arm around the small, curly-headed fan.
Lippincott’s own son, her second-born who is now 16, arrived full-term. But Lippincott knew something was astray after his birth. “We knew within five minutes” after his birth, she said. He was then transferred to intensive care.
Lippincott was inspired by her experience and “the transition you have” when your own child suddenly needs special, in-depth medical care, she said. She decided to study nursing.
She emphasized how much attention is paid to pre-term babies, and how that sometimes leads to the needs of mothers and fathers being overlooked.
Hospital spokesperson Andrea Sinclair told the Woodmen Edition via email that the Level III NICU at St. Francis Medical Center treats approximately 360 babies a year. Mothers and babies come to St. Francis from different parts of southern Colorado, northern New Mexico and western Kansas.
A giant metal statue of St. Francis of Assisi with a bird perched on his upraised finger overlooks the hospital and was in sight from the reunion party this month. The saint famously said, “Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”
Many of those present, guiding children around the event, thanked those who did the necessary, possible and impossible for their tiny loved ones.
Those same, now-slightly-larger, little people enjoyed their pink cotton candy and balloon animals, tripping their way in small light-up shoes over thick asphalt sand to meet their favorite mythical character.