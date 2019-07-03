070319 we coaches
Denver Broncos safety Dymonte Thomas will be among the coaches working with youngsters are this year’s Pro Football Camp.

 Courtesy of Pro Football Camp
Twelve current and former NFL players are expected to coach campers ages 7 to 14 at the upcoming Pro Football Camp at Vista Ridge High School.

Current players include Luke Rhodes, long snapper (Indianapolis Colts); Dylan Cole, long snapper (Tennessee Titans); Robert Thomas, defensive tackle (Buffalo Bills); Joe Parker, wide receiver (Titans); Michael Gallup, wide receiver (Dallas Cowboys); Dymonte Thomas, safety, (Denver Broncos); Devine Ozigbo, running back (New Orleans Saints); and Brian Folkerts, offensive lineman (Los Angeles Rams).

“I’m excited to see all the campers, can’t wait to see all you guys,” Thomas said in a statement.

Former player are Eric Warfield, cornerback (Kansas City Chiefs); Ken Blackman, offensive lineman (Cincinnati Bengals); Michael Lehan, cornerback (Miami Dolphins); and Antwon Burton, defensive lineman (Broncos).

The camp week kicks off on Monday at Back East Bar & Grill with “Meet the Pros.” This is an evening event where the attending NFL athletes are introduced to the campers and will sign autographs for all.

“Just because you aren’t a 7- to 14-year old attending camp doesn’t mean you can’t meet these incredible athletes and get a few autographs,” said Pro Football Camp founder Teddi Domann. Domann, a Pine Creek resident, started the camp 14 years ago.

Campers receive instruction daily July 9-11 at the school. “Praise with the Pros” will be the night of July 10 at Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road.

Pikes Peak Newspapers Sports Reporter

