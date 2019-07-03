Twelve current and former NFL players are expected to coach campers ages 7 to 14 at the upcoming Pro Football Camp at Vista Ridge High School.
Current players include Luke Rhodes, long snapper (Indianapolis Colts); Dylan Cole, long snapper (Tennessee Titans); Robert Thomas, defensive tackle (Buffalo Bills); Joe Parker, wide receiver (Titans); Michael Gallup, wide receiver (Dallas Cowboys); Dymonte Thomas, safety, (Denver Broncos); Devine Ozigbo, running back (New Orleans Saints); and Brian Folkerts, offensive lineman (Los Angeles Rams).
“I’m excited to see all the campers, can’t wait to see all you guys,” Thomas said in a statement.
Former player are Eric Warfield, cornerback (Kansas City Chiefs); Ken Blackman, offensive lineman (Cincinnati Bengals); Michael Lehan, cornerback (Miami Dolphins); and Antwon Burton, defensive lineman (Broncos).
The camp week kicks off on Monday at Back East Bar & Grill with “Meet the Pros.” This is an evening event where the attending NFL athletes are introduced to the campers and will sign autographs for all.
“Just because you aren’t a 7- to 14-year old attending camp doesn’t mean you can’t meet these incredible athletes and get a few autographs,” said Pro Football Camp founder Teddi Domann. Domann, a Pine Creek resident, started the camp 14 years ago.
Campers receive instruction daily July 9-11 at the school. “Praise with the Pros” will be the night of July 10 at Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road.