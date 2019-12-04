Tommy Newsom II, a 2012 Liberty High School graduate profiled earlier this month in the Woodmen Edition, has been named 5-state Regional Advisor of the Year for Northern Arizona University.
The announcement was made during a recent conference at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Earlier this fall, Newsom was awarded the Intermountain Affiliate of College and University Residence Halls Advisor of the Year, honoring individuals and institutions that make significant contributions toward improving academic advising. The 5-state RAY award competition continues at the campus, regional and national levels. Newsom, 25, has worked for NAU since July 2018.
“I was shocked because, while I know I’ve done a lot, I sometimes underestimate the contributions and skills I actually bring. I’m humbled because I didn’t really know if I’d be selected,” he said.
“When looking at the quality of the bid, the students supporting me and defending me during the discussion, and the individuals I was competing against it feels really honoring. There were several bids submitted, but to my understanding, it was myself and one other finalist.”
Eryn McCoy, president of the Dr. Neil Potter Chapter of The National Residence Hall Honorary nominated Newsom for the award. He is now eligible to compete at the national level against other regional award winners nationwide in May 2020.
To say Newsom was busy during his first year at NAU is an understatement. He worked diligently to rebrand the chapter, challenge current NRHH members to become more actively engaged and rebuild the executive board. As an advisor, Newsom developed close relationships with members whom he encouraged to develop leadership skills that reflect NRHH values. Additionally, he worked to enhance communication, collaboration, recognition and delegation skills among executive board members.
Newsom said he finds particular joy in people working together to create positive experiences and memories, and in watching the chapter’s passion, commitment and enthusiasm make impactful experiences.
NRHH Co-Advisor Tashauna Stewart said Newsom assisted her as a new advisor. “Tommy dedicates a great deal of time to NRHH to ensure the development of the chapter and its members,” Stewart said.
Residence Hall Association President Allyson Kittle said, “Tommy’s impact is so much greater than himself. He was continuously making sure I was comfortable, happy and overall provided moral support. He often asked me questions to make me analyze my own leadership style and the way I wanted to lead NAU’s chapter of RHA.”
Newsom said he wants to focus on lending support however he can. “Right now I’m content working on improving the department I currently work in, continuing to shape and support students, and create an environment where staff, NRHH and students feel empowered to be more.”