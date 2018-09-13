After undergoing an extensive and expensive aesthetic facelift, PILLAR Institute for Lifelong Learning last week opened its doors to its new office and classroom spaces.
Located in Suite 847 in the Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., the new facility boasts a larger office space and two classrooms designed to accommodate more than 60 people. PILLAR in December made the move to expand its in-town offices to the Chapel Hills Mall and began renovation soon after.
The Colorado Springs-based Bryan Construction, mall business owners, PILLAR class participants and community leaders attended the event. PILLAR representatives conducted a tour of the facility.
“PILLAR is expanding with one large classroom to hold most of the PILLAR classes and one small classroom to host smaller classes like book discussion groups,” said PILLAR Executive Director Vicki Heffner.
Established in 1999, PILLAR is an adult non-credit educational organization that fosters lifelong learning, volunteerism and social interaction among seniors. However, the PILLAR board of directors realized not having its own classroom affected the organizations’ socialization component, Heffner said.
“Socialization is an important component for successful aging and an important part of PILLAR’s mission,” Heffner said. “Participants couldn’t stay after classes to discuss a topic or spend time together because PILLAR was borrowing other organization’s spaces.”
Heffner, the board and key volunteers last year sought a space that could house the PILLAR offices with a room large enough to serve as a classroom. In the end PILLAR found a former dental office large enough to house two classrooms.
After taking over the unusable space last January, volunteers designed the floorplan, tore up carpeting, replaced damaged ceiling tiles, removed and re-purposed cabinets, strung communication cable and gave the space a fresh coat of paint. Bryan Construction began renovation in July.
More than 200 people volunteered their time to bring the new facility to fruition thereby saving PILLAR money in renovation costs, Heffner said. “Without all the donated volunteer time, PILLAR couldn’t have afforded the renovation,” Heffner said.
PILLAR held its first class in the new classrooms on Friday with its Lifelong Learning Day — A Taste of PILLAR designed to reflect PILLAR’s subject themes.
PILLAR’s relocation to the mall will give seniors a safe place to learn, shop, and dine, Heffner said. “The mall is excited to have PILLAR seniors in the mall where they can not only learn, but also shop and dine and mall walk. This partnership is mutually beneficial,” she said.
PILLAR Board of Directors President Judith Casey said the community will benefit from the facility’s new location. “There will be greater visibility for people wanting to learn what PILLAR is all about,” she said.
Lifelong PILLAR student Sharon Williams attended the event to check out the new facility and register for classes. ”The expansion will allow more people better access to all PILLAR has to offer,” said the Woodmen-area resident.
Chris Grayson, also from the Woodmen area, stopped by to get a class catalog and learn about the new facility. “This is a great set up and a great way to meet people,” Grayson said.
A volunteer-driven membership organization, PILLAR is open to Pikes Peak region citizens. The only lifelong learning institute in southern Colorado, PILLAR holds classes throughout the Pikes Peak region.
PILLAR will hold its third annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 8th Street. Tickets are $40.
To access the new space enter the north mall entrance off Jamboree Drive, between Burlington and Dillard’s. To learn more call 633-4991 or visit pillarinstitute.org.