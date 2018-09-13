Labor Day has passed, children are back in school and fall is in the air. Ads for the Nov. 6 General Election are already hitting TV and cable channels and county election officials are working hard to get ballots ready to mail to voters in October.
This year’s ballot has a lot of parts. First there are the people who are running for federal, state and local offices.
Then there are the amendments and ballot questions referred by the Colorado General Assembly, amendments and statutory initiatives referred by voter petitions and, possibly, local initiatives and questions.
Statewide candidates:
• U.S. House District 5: Incumbent Republican Doug Lamborn, Democrat Lori Furstenberg, Libertarian Douglas Randall and unaffiliated candidate John Croom.
• Governor/Lt. Governor: Democrats Jared Polis and Dianne Primavera, Republicans Walker Stapleton and Lang Sias, Unity Party candidates Bill Hammons and Eric Bodenstab, Libertarians Scott Helker and Michele Poague, and unaffiliated candidates Paul Noel Fiorino and Matthew Wood.
• Secretary of State: Incumbent Republican Wayne Williams, Democrat Jena Griswold, American Constitution Party candidate Amanda Campbell and Approval Voting Party candidate Blake Huber.
• Treasurer: Republican Brian Watson, Democrat Dave Young and American Constitution Party candidate Gerald F. Kilpatrick.
• Attorney General: Democrat Phil Weiser, Republican George Brauchler and Libertarian William F. Robinson III.
• State Senate: District 2 (Teller County): Democrat Beth “Hart” Harz and Republican Dennis Hisey. District 9 (El Paso County): Democrat Gil Armendariz and Republican Paul Dundeen.
• State House: District 19 (Monument and Black Forest) Republican Tim Geitner and Democrat Asia M. Zanders. District 20 (Palmer Lake and Air Force Academy) Incumbent Republican Terri Carver and Democrat Kent Edward Jamig. District 39 (Teller County) Republican Mark Baisley, Democrat Kamala Vanderkolk and Libertarian Tony Gross.
El Paso County candidates:
• Commissioner District 1 (northern El Paso County east of I-25), Democrat Frank DeLalla and Republican Holly Williams.
• Assessor, Democrat Sue McKnight and incumbent Republican Steve Schleiker.
• County Clerk, Democrat Elizabeth Wilks and incumbent Republican Chuck Broeman.
• Treasurer, Democrat Julie Torres and incumbent Republican Mark Lowderman.
• Sheriff, Democrat Grace Sweeney-Maurer and incumbent Republican Bill Elder.
The following ballot questions were referred by the state legislature:
• Amendment V: An amendment would reduce the age qualification to serve in the state legislature from 25 to 21.
• Amendment W: An amendment seeking to change the ballot format for elections to retain judges.
• Amendment X: An amendment seeking to change the definition of “industrial hemp” from a constitutional definition to a statutory definition.
• Amendment Y: An amendment to create an independent redistricting commission to set U.S. House district boundaries.
• Amendment Z: An amendment to expand the state reapportionment commission that sets boundaries for state house districts.
The following amendments, proposals and initiatives are referred to the ballot by voter petitions:
• Amendment A: An amendment would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude in all circumstances.
• Amendment 73: A tax question proposing to increase public school funding and create a dedicated public education fund in the state budget.
• There are six other statewide ballot questions that will have ballot numbers assigned by Sept. 10. Two are constitutional amendments. The first would require just compensation when fair market values are decreased by government law or regulation. The other is titled “Campaign finance reform for the purpose of protecting elections from the undue influence of millionaires.’
• There are four statutory proposals. One would revise setback requirements for oil and gas development. The second would regulate the maximum interest on payday loans, The third, a tax questions, and the fourth, a bonding questions, pertain to state transportation needs.
For more information about statewide ballot questions, visit sos.state.co.us and click on the elections and voting link.
Sample ballots will be available online in late September or early October at epcvotes.com for El Paso County.
These sample ballots will include all pertinent statewide candidates and ballot questions and all local candidates and ballot questions.
Colorado holds mail ballot elections but there will be a limited number of polling places and a large number of ballot drop-off sites available.