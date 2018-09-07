It can be challenging to find food that is healthy and delicious while remaining convenient and affordable. A new spot in northern Colorado Springs is working to turn that tide in local nutrition.
Fast Fit Foods opened its first Colorado Springs location, 1831 Briargate Blvd., across the street from Chapel Hills Mall near the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Chapel Hills Drive. Fast Fit Foods provides to-go microwavable meals that are “hand-curated, convenient nutrition available and affordable for everyone,” according to its website.
Original owners Taylor and Natalie McLaren started the innovative business in their condo, eventually moving into their north-side location, 1831 Briargate Blvd. They were then joined by co-owners Nick Smith and Charles Arenas, who helped them open a second location on the south side of Colorado Springs. According to Smith the business is “growing weekly by leaps and bounds.” Plans are in the works to open two more locations in Pueblo and Castle Rock.
A year and a half ago, when the McLarens started the business, they set out to educate people on quality nutrition. According to Arenas, “Seventy percent of your overall health and fitness come from nutrition, 20 percent from exercise and fitness and 10 percent from genetics.”
At the time, Taylor McLaren and Smith worked together for a company specializing in nutritional supplements.
“We saw people were depending on supplements to over-compensate for lack of nutrition,” Smith said. “We can really make a difference in people’s lives through nutrition.”
The task had also significant personal meaning for the McLarens.
Natalie had struggled with an eating disorder when she was younger, and fitness and nutrition helped her get back on the right track. She has also worked in the field of nutritional supplements and as a trainer at Gold’s Gym. Arenas was also a trainer at the Gold’s Gym Rustic Hills location, where he met Natalie. With interest, he watched the quick success of the Briargate Fast Fit Foods and decided he wanted to be involved with the business.
Smith and Taylor McLaren had developed a friendship through their interest in nutrition and fitness. Smith served in the Army for more than 10 years, with three deployments to Iraq. He was also a Brigade Master Fitness Trainer in South Korea from 2013-2014.
The stars aligned for this foursome to collaborate their considerable talents to be involved in a business focused on healthy carryout and delivered meals.
Products and services at both locations are identical. Meals can be ordered online for pickup or delivery within 24-48 hours. Any number of meals can be ordered, but delivery at a cost of $7.99 per delivery is offered only for orders of four or more meals. Each location has a grab-and-go à la carte section for pickup of available meals, along with an assortment of nutritious beverages.
The user-friendly website provides the option to create an online profile, to include notes on dietary preferences. The most popular meal plan consists of snacks and 25 meals for $115 and lasts about a week. The cost averages around $4.60 per meal.
“Today’s society is all about convenience. Everybody is really busy,” Smith said. “We make a home-cooked meal for you at an affordable price.”
All food is fresh, GMO-free, organic, locally sourced, and tasty, with an added option of carb-free meals. The most popular items are Chipotle Cajun Pasta and Ground Chicken Meatloaf. Different portion sizes are available, everything is microwavable. Meals come in recyclable containers.
The kitchen is located at the Briargate location where all meals are assembled and cooked. Online orders are then either delivered, available for pickup at the north location or taken to the south location for pickup.
Each location offers a variety of supplements and clothing with plans for further expansion of retail space.
Visit fastfitfoodsco.com to view meal options or place an order.