PIKES PEAK UNITED WAY WELCOMES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Heather Steinman has been named chief operating officer of Pikes Peak United Way.
Steinman, who joins PPUW with almost 20 years of nonprofit experience, is a visionary leader who believes that positive change begins at the community level and values partnerships and collaborations in achieving a common goal, the organization said in a news release.
Prior to joining the executive team, she worked closely with PPUW over the years on many projects, including Colorado Springs Promise, the Cradle to Career task force and the Public Policy Committee.
Previously, Steinman served as COO of the Colorado Springs Conservatory. She is a graduate of Fort Lewis College in Durango and a 2017 graduate of Leadership Pikes Peak.
“Heather’s record of helping organizations succeed is widely known across our community,” Cindy Aubrey, CEO of Pikes Peak United Way, said in a statement. “With her leadership skills and expertise, I am confident that she will be an asset to our organization and to the people we serve.”
COLORADO SPRINGS SALVATION ARMY STARTS REMOTE LEARNING CENTER
The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs announced Aug. 20 the start of The Red Shield Remote Learning Center. It features a safe environment and provides educational support to school-age children while providing daily support for working parents.
This is a full-time program where children will receive breakfast, lunch and two snacks daily, while receiving support from Red Shield Staff on remote learning.
Due to the high demand in our community, spots filled quickly but a waiting list is available for those interested.
“We are excited to support our community through this program, because we know times are uncertain and finding ways to help is part of the reason we are here,” Capt. Betzy Hanson said in a statement.
The total cost is about $40,000, and the program is looking for donations from our community to help. A donation of $25 will feed one child for a month, the organization said.
To donate and for more information, visit TSACS.org and click on the Give for Good donate button.