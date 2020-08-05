EDUCATION UPDATES
• Kristen Lee was named to the 2020 Spring Dean's List at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill. Lee is a sophomore nursing major.
• Kaitlyn Cashdollar (80919) was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.
REP. LAMBORN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMIES
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) is accepting applications for students interested in seeking a nomination to one of the U.S. military service academies. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Sept. 25.
To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and receive a nomination from an authorized source, such as their member of Congress or one or both of their U.S. senators. Applicants must reside within the geographical boundaries of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District to be considered, except for those seeking a nomination to the United Merchant Marine Academy, who may apply to any of the federal representatives within the State of Colorado.
Colorado’s 5th Congressional District includes El Paso and Teller counties.
For more information or to apply, visit tinyurl.com/military-academy-nominations.