FOUNDATION PROVIDES $50K IN CARE AND SHARE'S COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS
September is Hunger Action Month — a nationwide campaign that Care and Share and other Feeding America food banks host across their local communities to raise awareness around the issue of hunger and mobilize community members and organizations to take action throughout the month.
This year, Care and Share Food Bank is set to provide even more food to children, families, seniors and individuals in southern Colorado struggling with hunger. The Gill Foundation is matching every $1 donation made to Care and Share during the month of September — up to $50,000. By meeting the match goal, Care and Share would be able to secure up to 1 million pounds of food.
“We are so grateful for the Gill Foundation and the support they are providing to our neighbors in need through this special match,” Lynne Telford, the organization's CEO, said in a statement. “Each gift made during Hunger Action Month will help provide food for children who no longer have access to free and reduced-priced meals at school. It supports seniors who must stay at home for their health, and it creates relief for parents who were unexpectedly laid off from their jobs. It gives our neighbors hope.”
For information, visit careandshare.org/hungeractionmonth.
COUNTY OFFICE TO HIRE UP TO 600 JUDGES FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is hiring temporary election judges for the 2020 General Election.
Positions provide short-term support during the elections process — with varied dates, locations and hours. Positions have various assignment lengths from three days to five weeks. Dates range from the mid-September through mid-November.
Apply at www.EPCVotes.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS SALVATION ARMY STARTS REMOTE LEARNING CENTER
The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs announced the start of The Red Shield Remote Learning Center. It features a safe environment and provides educational support to school-age children while providing daily support for working parents.
This is a full-time program where children will receive breakfast, lunch and two snacks daily, while receiving support from Red Shield Staff on remote learning.
Due to the high demand in our community, spots filled quickly but a waiting list is available for those interested.
“We are excited to support our community through this program, because we know times are uncertain and finding ways to help is part of the reason we are here,” Capt. Betzy Hanson said in a statement.
The total cost is about $40,000, and the program is looking for donations from our community to help. A donation of $25 will feed one child for a month, the organization said.
To donate and for more information, visit TSACS.org and click on the Give for Good donate button.