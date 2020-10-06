EDUCATION UPDATES
- Cade Carroll (80919) was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif., after finishing the semester with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
- Arielle Gifford (80920) and Taylor Hutchison (80920) were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Fort Lewis College in Durango after finishing the semester with a 3.6 GPA or higher.
- Erin Newell of Colorado Springs was named to the 2020 Spring Dean's List at Seton Hall in New Jersey after completing the semester with a 3.4 GPA and no graders lower than a C.
- Blake Raphael of Colorado Springs is one of 700-plus students to start in the fall at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.